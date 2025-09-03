Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Reassures Israeli Fans They're Human Then Evokes Palestine to be Fair

Ex-Press Secretary for JOE BIDEN Thinks the TRUMP WH Is Hiding Something About...
Amy
Amy | 9:00 AM on September 03, 2025
AngieArtist

Coldplay went viral on social media again, and not in a good way:

From the New York Post:

Coldplay’s Chris Martin sparked outrage after he invited young Israeli fans to join him on stage in the UK and noted that they are “equal humans on Earth,” while also welcoming the Palestinians in the crowd.

A viral clip of the interaction shows the two nervous fans on stage with Martin at London’s Wembley Stadium Sunday night, drawing a mix of boos, groans and some applause from the sold-out crowd.

“I’m going to say this. I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans. We are treating you as equal humans on Earth, regardless of where you come from,” Martin, sitting at a piano, tells them.

“Thank you for being here. We’re grateful and thank you for being loving and kind.

“Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine,” he then says, prompting the crowd to erupt in cheers. “I believe that we’re all equally human.”

Gee, thanks for acknowledging that Israelis are human, Chris. Real big of ya.

Yaakov Langer, who is mentioned in the Post's coverage, shared the video and had this to say:

Yea, the message definitely didn't come off well.

To extend a little bit of grace, the crowd DID boo (and shame on them for that) when the fans identified themselves as being from Israel, and maybe that got Martin a little rattled. Still, he's been performing live for decades now, how hard would it have been for him to stop at "thank you for coming to the show"? Instead he had to ramble on in an extremely misguided attempt to appear fair.

The post continued:

...their identity on stage without having to be reassured by a celebrity that they're "human". That shouldn't have to be said.If Chris Martin wanted to lecture someone, it should have been the fans who boo'd, not the Israeli fans who merely came to enjoy a concert.Have a backbone, Coldplay.

Yep, lecture the rude people in the crowd, NOT the fans who should have been allowed to enjoy one of the most thrilling moment of their lives. Their existence did not need to be justified.

Music is for everyone, period.

