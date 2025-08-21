MAAAYBE Just Give It a Minute: Anguished Investigative Journalist Posts Then Deletes ICE Detainee Post

As Twitchy readers know, liberals like Jessica Tarlov and Terry Moran were tripping all over themselves to lecture people about the supposed cruelty of an ICE detention in D.C. where it turned out the man 'crying' was a deviant.

Shocker, Democrats were more concerned for the villain. Once again. And they wonder why their party sits at 19%.

Not to be outdone, Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie Brown shared her anguish over the situation:

She got her answer very quickly pic.twitter.com/B4CaIuOkje — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2025

The word 'investigative' is doing some heavy lifting here because Brown didn't do any of her research before posting. Yes, you're probably as shocked as we are, maybe even more. *eye roll*

We conducted our own investigation and couldn't find her original tweet, so it appears she may have deleted it.

Can't imagine why!

Deletion confirmed:

Deleted but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/L1DK9Zy7yd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2025

Big hat-tip to @greg_price11 for grabbing the screenshot. Price is a favorite around here in Twitchy-ville and always seems to catch our pals on the Left when they try to delete something inconveniently stupid they posted.

"His crying hits me in the gut" My God, deport these morons too — Lacrimosa (@thelibraryofall) August 20, 2025

Would that we could, but alas. As much as we would love to see this, some rules must be followed.

You know, like the kind that President Trump is insisting must be enforced.

He’ll probably become the Democrats’ latest criminal du jour. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 20, 2025

Given their knee-jerk impulse to instantly defend the worst kinds of criminals before the full story is known, we wouldn't be surprised.

She’ll now pretend it never happened. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2025

She can try, but as the saying goes, the Internet is forever.

Especially posts on X which have a longer shelf life than any Twinkie ever made.

