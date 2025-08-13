You Okay, Bro? Jim Acosta Posts About Seeing National Guard in DC *GASP*

Independent journalist (and former CNN White House correspondent) Jim Acosta took to X yesterday to report this earth-shattering news:

Just spotted down on the National Mall… members of the DC National Guard who were deployed by Trump as part of his takeover of the MPD. pic.twitter.com/mFAY58tdLD — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

Our first question was "And?"

Seriously, what are we supposed to do with this information? President Trump said he was deploying the National Guard in Washington, DC, and that's what he did. You know, kept his word like he always does.

We weren't alone in wondering about the point of this post:

I notice you weren’t mugged. https://t.co/keOixHum39 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 12, 2025

Wow, just look at these stormtroopers stamping out dissent. I'm glad you're ok, Jim! https://t.co/OMmysM4rVa pic.twitter.com/3yNYNRqBY3 — Regs (@r3gulations) August 12, 2025

Are you okay, Jim??? https://t.co/c35OJVZ2cw — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 12, 2025

Yep, definitely a close one there, Jim!

Unfortunately, Acosta may not be aware of the outpouring of sympathy he's receiving over the horror of having to see American soldiers protecting and serving our Nation's Capital. That's because he's turned off replies to his post:

Independent “journalist” doesn’t allow responses https://t.co/YxyUBIu7yg — Johnny Starfire (@ourmanindisco) August 12, 2025

Huh



Replies shut off...



Still got your wallet??



Because I KNOW you left the hotel without your dignity... https://t.co/8fIx7N74E2 — Beau (@Capacitor1776) August 12, 2025

He definitely still has one of those things, and our money says it isn't his dignity.

Yep, that about sums it up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.