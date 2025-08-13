You Okay, Bro? Jim Acosta Posts About Seeing National Guard in DC *GASP*

Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in...
Amy
Amy | 10:00 AM on August 13, 2025
Meme

Independent journalist (and former CNN White House correspondent) Jim Acosta took to X yesterday to report this earth-shattering news:

Our first question was "And?" 

Seriously, what are we supposed to do with this information? President Trump said he was deploying the National Guard in Washington, DC, and that's what he did. You know, kept his word like he always does.

We weren't alone in wondering about the point of this post:

Yep, definitely a close one there, Jim!

Unfortunately, Acosta may not be aware of the outpouring of sympathy he's receiving over the horror of having to see American soldiers protecting and serving our Nation's Capital. That's because he's turned off replies to his post:

He definitely still has one of those things, and our money says it isn't his dignity.

Yep, that about sums it up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

