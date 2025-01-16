Blossoming Bromance? Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Wish Each Other Well Over Respective Rocket Launches

CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network
Amy
Amy  |  10:10 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Disney Pixar

Jeff Bezos took to X to share the news that his Blue Origin rocket had a successful launch today:

Fellow mogul and space enthusiast Elon Musk had some very kind words in response:

Now, we're not aware of any past animosity between the two, but there's something heartwarming about this exchange.

Bezos returned the good wishes later in the day, as Musk prepared for the latest SpaceX launch:

Musk replied:

It's been a crazy few years, so it's nice to see two competitors come together like this.

We love it too.

Definitely. When two of the brightest minds in the country support each other in the pursuit of a common positive goal instead of tearing each other down, we all win.

Well, we're not sure about the best friends part, but it's a start for sure.

Though, that may indeed be the case:


Either way, we approve.

