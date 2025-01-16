Blossoming Bromance? Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Wish Each Other Well Over Respective Rocket Launches

Jeff Bezos took to X to share the news that his Blue Origin rocket had a successful launch today:

Fellow mogul and space enthusiast Elon Musk had some very kind words in response:

Now, we're not aware of any past animosity between the two, but there's something heartwarming about this exchange.

Bezos returned the good wishes later in the day, as Musk prepared for the latest SpaceX launch:

Good luck today @elonmusk and the whole spacex team!! — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 16, 2025

Musk replied:

It's been a crazy few years, so it's nice to see two competitors come together like this.

I love seeing you two support each other! — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) January 16, 2025

We love it too.

Big Space is collaborating nicely.



This is winning! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 16, 2025

Definitely. When two of the brightest minds in the country support each other in the pursuit of a common positive goal instead of tearing each other down, we all win.

2 best friends changing the world and getting us to space — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) January 16, 2025

Well, we're not sure about the best friends part, but it's a start for sure.

Though, that may indeed be the case:

Step Brothers is the perfect meme for @JeffBezos & me 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/3IxOmdo0fU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025





Either way, we approve.