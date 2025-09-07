Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on September 07, 2025
Twitter

The creeping Islamization of the West, including America, ends well for no one. But in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity' the Left have browbeat us into accepting cultures that are wholly incompatible with our own.

In Texas, Muslims are pushing for retailers to stop selling pork, alcohol, and to end gambling.

WATCH:

This same guy visited a store and was incredibly threatening:

This doesn't end well.

A good idea.

There you go.

Politicians need to speak out.

There's no pork or alcohol there. The conquest is the point.

How do they think this ends for the LGBTQ community?

Hint: not good.

Heh.

Although the Left will scream 'Islamophobia' when that happens.

So did this writer. Yum, indeed.

Yes it is.

