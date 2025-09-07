Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)

The creeping Islamization of the West, including America, ends well for no one. But in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity' the Left have browbeat us into accepting cultures that are wholly incompatible with our own.
In Texas, Muslims are pushing for retailers to stop selling pork, alcohol, and to end gambling.
WATCH:
Muslims in Texas want to ban Americans from drinking beer and eating pork. Allah wants this. pic.twitter.com/BwO5rAwVyu— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 7, 2025
This same guy visited a store and was incredibly threatening:
You have 30 days to stop selling alcohol and pork. For now, we’ll demonstrate, because we don’t yet have the demographic numbers. But when we do, we won’t be demonstrating. You will comply, or you will die. pic.twitter.com/8gT7OTkUJn— Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) September 7, 2025
This doesn't end well.
Perhaps they should go back to their own country.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 7, 2025
A good idea.
September 7, 2025
There you go.
This will continue to happen because politicians like @GregAbbott_TX are allowing it. There is a reason they are quiet about this.— Derek Ayala (@DerekAyala1987) September 7, 2025
You have one candidate running for office, @AlexDuncanTX, who is speaking out on this while everyone else remains silent.
Isl*m must be designated…
Politicians need to speak out.
Let them protest in one of the 52 muslim countries— get tf out of America.— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 7, 2025
Deport them all.
Recommended
There's no pork or alcohol there. The conquest is the point.
1970's S***libs: We need to end Christian Theocracy in America! Separation of Church and State!— JimDelRey (Bluesky Checkmark Insert Here) (@JimDelRey) September 7, 2025
2020's S***libs: Second look at Theocracy when we import 70 kajillion Muslims! Mosque and State--UNITE! https://t.co/4oa6VxnbfG
How do they think this ends for the LGBTQ community?
Hint: not good.
SHORTER: Did you say Texas? This is the modern day equivalent of Indiana Jones and the swordsman scene. https://t.co/RHpO9chlW1— Mike Lester (@MikeLester) September 7, 2025
Heh.
Although the Left will scream 'Islamophobia' when that happens.
Had bacon this morning - yum. https://t.co/xQUgtPlDea— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 7, 2025
So did this writer. Yum, indeed.
Ain't nobody tell me what I can or can't eat or drink. Don't care if you're muslim or vegan.— Guitar_Anthony (@_GuitarAnthony_) September 7, 2025
Also...Texas? They're trying this in Texas? BBQ is religion there. https://t.co/Q8WXRCn7if
Yes it is.
