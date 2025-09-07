They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys

Yesterday, Vice President J.D. Vance praised the recent military strikes that took out Venezuelan narco terrorists bound for the U.S. with a boatload of drugs.

Lefties didn't like that, but as Vance said when he bodied Brian Krassenstein, he didn't care.

Advertisement

He's right. They weren't American citizens, they weren't entitled to 'due process' and they certainly aren't like Tom Robinson from To Kill a Mockingbird.

Vice President Vance doesn't need anyone to defend him, but it never hurts to have Scott Jennings in your corner, and Jennings agreed with the VP while joining Jake Tapper.

WATCH:

Drug cartels are transnational terrorist organizations. We have to stop treating these people like they are jaywalkers — they're not. They're TERRORISTS.@JDVance is right: taking out cartels who poison and kill our citizens is a good use of our military. pic.twitter.com/6qReTGdc5L — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 7, 2025

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Pretty much.

How close are we to critics' claiming they were never charged with a crime? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 7, 2025

We're already there.

Besides having a visual of the boat’s cargo “we” (military, CIA or FBI) had been listening to the 11 persons’ conversations aboard the drug boat for awhile. https://t.co/e3OHrgOSvJ — I’m Your Huckleberry (@RossFairchild) September 7, 2025

That's all the due process they deserved.

Scott, dropping facts per usual. Thank you. 🔥🙏🏼 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 7, 2025

It's that common sense he does so well.

People are claiming Trump can't do this...



...but they forget that terrorists are fair game.



The moment Trump reclassified Tren de Aragua as a 'terrorist organization', he opened the door for this kind of strike. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 7, 2025

And how are they not terrorists?

Any foreign organization that kills an American citizen should face the full wrath of the United States military.



We have no problem sending soldiers to protect the financial interests of corporations so we shouldn't have any problem sending a few bombs to protect our people. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) September 7, 2025

This.

It’s fascinating how the political and media establishment are always so ready to let Presidents use our military in some far off place with only a vague direct benefit to the American people.



But Trump using the military in a way that directly benefits us is a huge controversy. https://t.co/ZXuX8Hj6cF — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) September 7, 2025

Absolutely fascinating.

It's sick the way the liberals always defend the evil people https://t.co/iJ2Lc2oCUe — Mark Alan Crook (@vaultus2250) September 7, 2025

Yes, it is.

It's sad it has come to this. But it has.

We have to protect our citizens.

It is the primary function of government. https://t.co/noD9PFP5rZ — Kat Has Had Enough (@GTIATJohn316) September 7, 2025

It is the sole function of government.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.