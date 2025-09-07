Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake...
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 07, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, Vice President J.D. Vance praised the recent military strikes that took out Venezuelan narco terrorists bound for the U.S. with a boatload of drugs.

Lefties didn't like that, but as Vance said when he bodied Brian Krassenstein, he didn't care.

He's right. They weren't American citizens, they weren't entitled to 'due process' and they certainly aren't like Tom Robinson from To Kill a Mockingbird.

Vice President Vance doesn't need anyone to defend him, but it never hurts to have Scott Jennings in your corner, and Jennings agreed with the VP while joining Jake Tapper.

WATCH:

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Pretty much.

We're already there.

That's all the due process they deserved.

It's that common sense he does so well.

And how are they not terrorists?

This.

Absolutely fascinating.

Yes, it is.

It is the sole function of government.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

