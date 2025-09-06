UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Durham City Council Declares Town a 'Fourth Amendment Workplace' to Protect Illegals

It's amazing how the Left has a newfound respect for the Constitution when they can abuse it for their political agenda.

The City Council of Durham, North Carolina, recently took an interest in the Fourth Amendment -- the one that prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures -- and voted to make the town a 'Fourth Amendment Workplace:'

Advertisement

A North Carolina city unanimously passed a resolution declaring itself a "Fourth Amendment Workplace" to boost protections for illegal immigrant workers, shielding them from ICE raids and arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZYojt4pRvm — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 6, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

A North Carolina city has approved a measure declaring itself a "Fourth Amendment Workplace" and boosting protections for illegal immigrant workers targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Durham City Council passed the resolution on Tuesday with a unanimous vote to shield city workers against raids and arrests carried out by federal officials, according to The Duke Chronicle. The Fourth Amendment protects citizens against unreasonable searches and arrests, and requires warrants with probable cause of a crime before seizing a person or property. The resolution instructs city staff to "uphold the 4th amendment at their workplace and city agencies and report back to Council any barriers to effective training on the 4th Amendment for any departments," The Chronicle reported.

Arresting and detaining an illegal immigrant is a 'reasonable' exception to the Fourth Amendment.

YUP.

Yeah that’s illegal. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 6, 2025

Probably.

Trying to hide behind rhetoric doesn’t change the law. The law is, come here illegally, leave like a criminal.



What the DOJ should do is bring charges against that entire city board for attempting to obstruct, aid and abet criminals. — American Voter (@fcsd347) September 6, 2025

We agree with all of this.

Way to tell ICE your businesses are full of Illegals! Thanks for the tip🤣 — Prime Joshua🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) September 6, 2025

They didn't think that through, did they?

This happened in North Carolina? Wow.



That makes the 2026 Senate seat race more interesting, at least to me — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) September 6, 2025

It sure does.

Nope. That won’t fly. — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) September 6, 2025

It will not.

Dems keep showing their true constituents are illegal aliens and criminals, many who are violent. https://t.co/hLsO0JVeXe — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 6, 2025

Advertisement

And all of whom have broken our laws.

Your declaration doesn’t mean s**t on a federal level https://t.co/uQHhk7hf50 — Uncle Joey (@Finnagenn_Cider) September 6, 2025

It's not worth the paper it's written on.

They will literally protect criminals over law-abiding citizens. https://t.co/CKpgtncHpF — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) September 6, 2025

Every single time.

Have to keep their voters in the country. https://t.co/G77NANRnbo — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) September 6, 2025

They'd lose without them.

The 4th Amendment doesn’t work to protect criminals. https://t.co/0491E7tIVp — Steve Vernon (@VernonSM13) September 6, 2025

It does not.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.