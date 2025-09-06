Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Durham City Council Declares Town a 'Fourth Amendment Workplace' to Protect Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on September 06, 2025
AngieArtist

It's amazing how the Left has a newfound respect for the Constitution when they can abuse it for their political agenda.

The City Council of Durham, North Carolina, recently took an interest in the Fourth Amendment -- the one that prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures -- and voted to make the town a 'Fourth Amendment Workplace:'

Here's more from Fox News:

A North Carolina city has approved a measure declaring itself a "Fourth Amendment Workplace" and boosting protections for illegal immigrant workers targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Durham City Council passed the resolution on Tuesday with a unanimous vote to shield city workers against raids and arrests carried out by federal officials, according to The Duke Chronicle.

The Fourth Amendment protects citizens against unreasonable searches and arrests, and requires warrants with probable cause of a crime before seizing a person or property.

The resolution instructs city staff to "uphold the 4th amendment at their workplace and city agencies and report back to Council any barriers to effective training on the 4th Amendment for any departments," The Chronicle reported.

Arresting and detaining an illegal immigrant is a 'reasonable' exception to the Fourth Amendment.

YUP.

Probably.

We agree with all of this.

They didn't think that through, did they?

It sure does.

It will not.

And all of whom have broken our laws.

It's not worth the paper it's written on.

Every single time.

They'd lose without them.

It does not.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

