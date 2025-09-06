Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
Suffer the Children: Massachusetts Puts Its Anti-Christian Bigotry Ahead of the Needs of Foster Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on September 06, 2025
AngieArtist

Massachusetts is a blue state with a Democratic Governor, Maura Healey. It also has a major shortage of foster families and problems with abuse in group homes.

But rather than address the abuse and encourage people to become foster families, the state is persecuting Christian foster parents over their beliefs.

Absolutely maddening.

Here's more from Hajjar:

Most states wouldn’t drive away devoted foster parents like Heath and Lydia Marvin, a couple in Woburn who have been fostering kids for the Department of Children and Families since 2021 — including complex cases like a baby born deaf, testing positive for various substances, and diagnosed with a genetic disorder.

A social worker for the agency gave them glowing reviews in a May hearing, according to a transcript I obtained from the couple’s lawyer. The social worker said she wished the department “had more similar foster parents, but we don’t, so it makes them really unique.” Not only did the Marvins stay by the baby’s side during months of hospital visits, they also helped the department achieve its ultimate goal: reuniting the baby with his birth mother.

But in April, despite the Marvins’ strong performance as foster parents, an agency with a chronic shortage of foster homes and long record of abuse at the group homes where too many kids end up instead revoked their license. The Marvins’ only sin: failing to sign a new requirement that conflicted with their traditional Christian views. The couple appealed the decision, leading to the May hearing, but lost.

Absolutely shameful.

DEI over children.

This is so sad.

They really are awful, aren't they?

The Marvins took care of medically fragile infants.

And this is how the state thanks them.

That will do harm to that girl, but the Democrats who run Massachusetts don't care.

They hate Christians and children.

And -- mark this prediction -- this writer believes this same reasoning will be used to take biological children from all Christian parents in the not-too-distant future.

The state doesn't want reliable, loving foster parents. They want conformists who will toe the DEI line.

