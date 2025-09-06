Axios Helps Former Biden WH Staffers Engage In Some MASSIVE CYA Over Controversial Pardons

Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Many have had questions about the validity of pardons issued by former President Joe Biden in the waning days of his term. It was clear -- going back to 2020 -- that Biden's lights were on, but nobody was home, and the Constitution is very clear: the power for pardons lies with the President and the President alone.

So was Biden aware of these pardons? Did he approve them? If not, that opens up a rather sticky wicket. 

It seems that some former high-ranking officials are trying to get ahead of this story blowing up in their faces, and Alex Thompson (one of the countless journalists who ignored Biden's cognitive issues right up until he could write a book about it) of Axios is helping them engage in some major CYA:

Here's more from Axios:

High-ranking Biden administration officials repeatedly questioned and criticized how the president's team decided on controversial pardons and allowed the frequent use of an autopen to sign measures late in his term, internal emails obtained by Axios show.

Why it matters: The messages are the latest signs of the chaos surrounding the 82-year-old former president during the final weeks of his administration, in two areas that are now being investigated by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

  • President Trump has cited Biden's process in issuing pardons to try to justify many of his own controversial pardons or commutations on behalf of donor-connected supporters and others who were imprisoned for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

How it happened: After the political backlash to President Biden pardoning his son Hunter last Dec. 1, the White House began pushing to find more people to grant clemency to, according to people familiar with the internal dynamics.

  • "There was a mad dash to find groups of people that he could then pardon — and then they largely didn't run it by the Justice Department to vet them," a person familiar with the process told Axios.
  • Biden granted clemency to more people than any president in U.S. history — 4,245 people. More than 95% of those actions occurred in the final 3½ months of his presidency, according to Pew Research.
  • Many of those actions, including pardoning other members of his family on his last day in office, were signed using an autopen — a computerized version of the president's signature that didn't require him to physically sign the document.

Perhaps they should've thought about this before propping up President Roomba.

That was absolutely heinous.

Excellent question.

We don't have journalists. We have propagandists and stenographers for the DNC.

So weird.

And it seems lots of other people decided on pardons because Biden couldn't.

That's (D)ifferent.

Totally shocked.

NOT.

We all know why.

Bingo.

They didn't want to stop the pardons.

Priorities, and all that.

