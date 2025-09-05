FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
Never Forget: It's Been 53 Years Since Palestinian Terrorists Took 11 Israelis Hostage at Munich Olympics

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf, File

As the war in Gaza continues, and the Left continues to lie about Israel committing 'genocide' against Palestinians, let's not forget that Palestinian terrorists have been targeting Israelis for decades.

On this day in 1972, the Palestinian terror group Black September broke into the Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, and took 11 athletes hostage.

They killed all of them.

Those 11 athletes were:

Moshe Weinberg, 32

Yossef Romano, 32

Ze'ev Friedman, 28

David Berger, 28

Yakov Springer, 51

Eliezer Halfin, 24

Yosef Gutfreund, 40

Kehat Shorr, 53

Mark Slavin, 18

Andre Spitzer, 27

Amitzur Shapira, 40

May their memories be a blessing.

Yeah, inept doesn't begin to cover it.

They must be defeated.

And five decades later, the same terrorists seek to kill Jews.

One of those things you don't forget.

Add that documentary to your watch list.

It's not Israel.

They hate Israel and Jews mor than they want a state.

This writer needs to see that movie.

Yup.

