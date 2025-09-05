Never Forget: It's Been 53 Years Since Palestinian Terrorists Took 11 Israelis Hostage at Munich Olympics

As the war in Gaza continues, and the Left continues to lie about Israel committing 'genocide' against Palestinians, let's not forget that Palestinian terrorists have been targeting Israelis for decades.

On this day in 1972, the Palestinian terror group Black September broke into the Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, and took 11 athletes hostage.

They killed all of them.

September 5, 1972. A Palestinian terrorist group, Black September, breaks into the Olympic Village. Their target: the Olympic team, taking 11 Israeli athletes as hostages. All 11 hostages were killed by the terrorists.



Today, we remember them. May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/Tr3BjTxo3M — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 5, 2025

Those 11 athletes were:

Moshe Weinberg, 32

Yossef Romano, 32

Ze'ev Friedman, 28

David Berger, 28

Yakov Springer, 51

Eliezer Halfin, 24

Yosef Gutfreund, 40

Kehat Shorr, 53

Mark Slavin, 18

Andre Spitzer, 27

Amitzur Shapira, 40

May their memories be a blessing.

Give some credit to the inept German police who got a lot of the hostages killed in the so-called rescue attempt. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) September 5, 2025

Yeah, inept doesn't begin to cover it.

I read the hideous things they did to those athletes. Over 50 years later, they did much worse at Nova.



Defeat them. Don't stop. Hamas won't change. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) September 5, 2025

They must be defeated.

It’s hard to believe this despicable act happened 53 years ago. May the strength and resolve to save Israel continue and may peace come to the Jewish people. Thank you from the West for your sacrifice for all of us. 🙏🙏🙏 — MBG (@888MBG) September 5, 2025

And five decades later, the same terrorists seek to kill Jews.

This is one of my first memories, I was 5 and I can remember my parents talking about it and it being on the television. RIP. — Brad Grozdanich (@BradGrozdanich) September 5, 2025

One of those things you don't forget.

The documentary One Day in September reveals just how much worse this incident was than even I had realized. Particularly interesting are the sketchy circumstances that got these terrorists released by Germany in a "hostage exchange." https://t.co/YWZ7aF2kfp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 5, 2025

Add that documentary to your watch list.

Which group in the Middle East is committed to Genocide? https://t.co/DJlRY8UiWn — Erin Reilly (@ErinRei55993636) September 5, 2025

It's not Israel.

I remember this horror like it was yesterday. Palestinian terrorists have caused endless grief in the world-They would have been much happier to concentrate on accepting the Palestinian state offered numerous times & spending the BILLIONS received on bettering their lives. https://t.co/swdux5YKzM — Jean Sasson (@JeanSasson) September 5, 2025

They hate Israel and Jews mor than they want a state.

I remember. I was 17. My parents were shocked. I recently watched ‘Munich’ (Spielberg), a movie recreating the event and the hunt for the Palestinians who were behind this operation. They were all killed. It was the start of ‘sikul memukad’ or targeted assassinations. https://t.co/tpt1Il6UyI — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚊𝚗 𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝚍𝚎 𝙱𝚎𝚎𝚔 (@DjoeGio) September 5, 2025

This writer needs to see that movie.

A horrible footnote on Olympic history and a vivid, evil precursor of the hell Palestinians bring everywhere they go. https://t.co/DHcexGtHNE — RocknRollRabbi (@theaustinrabbi) September 5, 2025

Yup.

