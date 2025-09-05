VIP
Egypt Points the Finger at Israel, But Hangs a 'Closed' Sign for Gaza’s...
The WNBA's Golden Goose Is Cooked As Caitlin Clark Announces She Is OUT...
Nature Is Healing: Gen Z Boys Are Not Just Right-Leaning, They're More Skeptical...
Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling...
He Hasn't Changed: J.K. Rowling Shames Malcolm Gladwell for 'Weathervane' Shift on Trans...
UK’s New Home Secretary: Defender of Criminal Migrants and Palestine, Ushering in Chaos
THIS Is Why Donald Trump Won: Illegal Immigrant Arrested In FL After Assaulting...
SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily...
Asset Forfeiture ABUSE: Alaska Supreme Court Upholds State's Seizure of $95K Plane Over...
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top...
Crooked Senator Ossoff’s Shameless Vet-Prop Stunt: Takes Credit for Bill He Didn’t Vote...
Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies Aged 91
Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT...
VIP
Too Bad IL Gov. Pritzker Didn't Direct His 'Message to Donald Trump' to...

Maura Healey DISSES Our National Guard, Says They 'Do Nothing' for Public Safety (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 05, 2025
Twitter

This writer guesses Democrats only care about law enforcement and our armed forces on January 6, when they can exploit them for political gain.

The rest of the year? Not so much.

Advertisement

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey joined Jen Psaki today to trash our National Guard.

WATCH:

That's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Because reasons, Chris.

Right. Don't trust her judgment on anything.

Excellent question!

D.C. went more than a week without a homicide.

Seems pretty effective to us.

Recommended

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

MSNBC, ladies and gents.

That's (D)ifferent.

Democrats don't care about that.

Oh.

Nope.

The National Guard should keep this in mind the next time Maura Healey wants to use them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MASSACHUSETTS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
The WNBA's Golden Goose Is Cooked As Caitlin Clark Announces She Is OUT for Rest of the Season
Amy Curtis
Nature Is Healing: Gen Z Boys Are Not Just Right-Leaning, They're More Skeptical of 'Gender Equality' Too
Amy Curtis
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top BlueSky Accounts and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
He Hasn't Changed: J.K. Rowling Shames Malcolm Gladwell for 'Weathervane' Shift on Trans Athlete Issue
Amy Curtis
Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling Criminals
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement