Maura Healey DISSES Our National Guard, Says They 'Do Nothing' for Public Safety (WATCH)

This writer guesses Democrats only care about law enforcement and our armed forces on January 6, when they can exploit them for political gain.

The rest of the year? Not so much.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey joined Jen Psaki today to trash our National Guard.

WATCH:

Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey: The National Guard "does nothing to support or further public safety."



Absolutely delusional. pic.twitter.com/MbHiZEJJIb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2025

That's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Then why did Gavin Newsom post the National Guard all over Los Angeles after the fires?https://t.co/iFYqSO9Sdn — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) September 5, 2025

Because reasons, Chris.

Healey also thinks men can be women. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025

Right. Don't trust her judgment on anything.

Then why have numerous democrat governors called them in to protect their conventions? — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) September 5, 2025

Excellent question!

Crime in all categories in DC has dropped since the National Guard has been present — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) September 5, 2025

D.C. went more than a week without a homicide.

Seems pretty effective to us.

As a conspirator to cover-up of a president's inability to lead the country talks with a governor that is bankrupting her state to protect killers, rapists. — stirling (@OldHatt3464) September 5, 2025

MSNBC, ladies and gents.

Neither do your radical, socialist policies that favor illegals over U.S. citizens, "governor". — Chicken-mala Harris (@Candyisdan75111) September 5, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Aiding, abetting and harboring illegal aliens is putting American lives at risk. — Arizona Nancy ❤️🌵🌴🎄❤️ (@ArizonaNancy77) September 5, 2025

Democrats don't care about that.

Charlie Baker used the Gaurd to remove illegal aliens from Martha's Vineyard — Heather 🇺🇲 🇮🇪 (@Heather66981705) September 5, 2025

Oh.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 wow. Keeping the people SAFE is somehow NOT on the demonicrats agenda. 🤬🤬🤬 — Gramma T (@survivor951) September 5, 2025

Nope.

The National Guard should keep this in mind the next time Maura Healey wants to use them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



