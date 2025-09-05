Maura Healey DISSES Our National Guard, Says They 'Do Nothing' for Public Safety (WATCH)

This writer guesses Democrats only care about law enforcement and our armed forces on January 6, when they can exploit them for political gain.
The rest of the year? Not so much.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey joined Jen Psaki today to trash our National Guard.
WATCH:
Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey: The National Guard "does nothing to support or further public safety."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2025
Absolutely delusional. pic.twitter.com/MbHiZEJJIb
That's a bold strategy, Cotton.
Then why did Gavin Newsom post the National Guard all over Los Angeles after the fires?https://t.co/iFYqSO9Sdn— Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) September 5, 2025
Because reasons, Chris.
Healey also thinks men can be women.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025
Right. Don't trust her judgment on anything.
Then why have numerous democrat governors called them in to protect their conventions?— Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) September 5, 2025
Excellent question!
Crime in all categories in DC has dropped since the National Guard has been present— Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) September 5, 2025
D.C. went more than a week without a homicide.
Seems pretty effective to us.
As a conspirator to cover-up of a president's inability to lead the country talks with a governor that is bankrupting her state to protect killers, rapists.— stirling (@OldHatt3464) September 5, 2025
MSNBC, ladies and gents.
Neither do your radical, socialist policies that favor illegals over U.S. citizens, "governor".— Chicken-mala Harris (@Candyisdan75111) September 5, 2025
That's (D)ifferent.
Aiding, abetting and harboring illegal aliens is putting American lives at risk.— Arizona Nancy ❤️🌵🌴🎄❤️ (@ArizonaNancy77) September 5, 2025
Democrats don't care about that.
Charlie Baker used the Gaurd to remove illegal aliens from Martha's Vineyard— Heather 🇺🇲 🇮🇪 (@Heather66981705) September 5, 2025
Oh.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 wow. Keeping the people SAFE is somehow NOT on the demonicrats agenda. 🤬🤬🤬— Gramma T (@survivor951) September 5, 2025
Nope.
The National Guard should keep this in mind the next time Maura Healey wants to use them.
