Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies Aged 91

Iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died on September 4. He was 91.

The announcement came via his official X account:

Milan, 4 September 2025 – With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.



Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away… pic.twitter.com/7lMIdpw5oX — Armani (@armani) September 4, 2025

The entire post reads:

Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects. Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan. Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values. The funeral chamber will be set up from Saturday, September 6th to Sunday, September 7th, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s explicit wishes, the funeral will be held privately.

Armani was born in Piacenza in 1934 to parents Ugo and Maria. He was the middle of three children, with an older brother named Sergio and a younger sister named Rosanna.

The world didn’t just lose a designer, it lost a visionary.



Armani’s influence will continue to dress the future with the same elegance he gave the past. — 2xnmore (@2xnmore) September 4, 2025

Armani attended secondary school at Liceo Scientifico Leonardo DaVinci and later the University of Milan. Armani intended to study medicine and become a doctor.

As a female GenXer, Armani for me has always been synonymous with timeless elegance and strength.



No one understood and appreciate feminine power better. — Moe's Place (@MeetYouAtMoes) September 5, 2025

After three years at the University of Milan, Armani joined the Italian Army and was assigned to the military hospital in Verona. While there, he was able to attend shows at the Verona Arena, a Roman-era amphitheater. That's when Armani chose a different career path.

One of my favorite fun facts about Giorgio Armani is that he didn’t start his brand until he was 40.



So all of you 34 year olds out there having an existential crisis about where your life’s at, just know you can say f**k it and follow your dreams whenever you want



RIP 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cf0vK1cOJS — Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) September 4, 2025

It's never too late to start something.

Armani began working as a window dresser at La Rinascente, a department store in Milan. He was tasked with displaying Finnish textiles, clothing, and home furnishings, and later became a seller for the menswear department.

Saddened 😔 to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani, a true icon in the world of fashion. I feel very proud to have been part of one of his campaigns and to have met his family.



My condolences to all his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zy9gUwwsHh — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 4, 2025

In the mid-1960s, he moved over to Nino Cerruti, where he designed men's fashion ware.

In 1973, Armani was encouraged to open his own design office in Milan, and he worked as a freelance designer for many years.

The Armani brand was officially founded in 1975 and its first collection of menswear debuted in the spring of 1976.

Armani's career was transformative for celebrities, especially red carpet looks.

It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to my friend, Giorgio Armani. Over the years, Giorgio created some of the most unforgettable looks of my career.



It is impossible to say in a few words how important Giorgio Armani was to me, and to the world. He defined elegance and… pic.twitter.com/Nwv1r1hypd — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 5, 2025

The post continues:

It is impossible to say in a few words how important Giorgio Armani was to me, and to the world. He defined elegance and refinement for the world of fashion, for our culture. I can say that whenever I had the privilege of wearing one of Mr. Armani’s gowns, I felt that I was at my very best … it always brought me such joy to wear one of his creations, but also such confidence and assurance. Dear Giorgio, you have helped me immensely … you have inspired me … you will never be replaced. I will miss you always. - Celine xx …

Other celebrities remembered Armani, too. Including Samuel L. Jackson:

Thank you, Mr. Giorgio Armani, for your countless years of friendship, collaboration and dedication to your visionary craft. May GOD BLESS YOU as you are welcomed into eternal peace. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PmGlqT5mqF — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 4, 2025

Russell Crowe:

Giorgio.



1997 at the Cannes film festival, after my bag was lost in transit, LA Confidential producer Arnon Milchan sent me to the Armani store with a credit card to get a suit for the premiere.

That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day.



Mr Armani — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 4, 2025

And Anne Hathaway

He was one of the Emperors of Italian fashion. Goodbye to Giorgio Armani, You will not be forgotten 🕊️#GiorgioArmani#AnneHathaway pic.twitter.com/soiIisGjiB — Anne Hathaway (@AnneeJHathaway) September 4, 2025

Fellow fashion designer Ralph Lauren also remembered Armani:

“I have always had the deepest respect and admiration for Giorgio Armani, not only as a designer who never strayed from his vision but as a man who loved his family and friends and his homeland in such a special way. Though he was an icon of the world of fashion, he lived with… pic.twitter.com/0X5PA1xqaB — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) September 4, 2025

Reports were that Armani was in declining health in recent years, and didn't attend Milan Fashion Week in June.

As noted, the funeral will take place this weekend in Milan.

Armani is survived by his younger sister, Rosanna, his nephew Andrea, and his nieces Silvana and Roberta (daughters of his late brother Sergio).

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.