Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies Aged 91

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died on September 4. He was 91.

The announcement came via his official X account:

The entire post reads:

Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.

Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan.

Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values.

The funeral chamber will be set up from Saturday, September 6th to Sunday, September 7th, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s explicit wishes, the funeral will be held privately.

Armani was born in Piacenza in 1934 to parents Ugo and Maria. He was the middle of three children, with an older brother named Sergio and a younger sister named Rosanna.

Armani attended secondary school at Liceo Scientifico Leonardo DaVinci and later the University of Milan. Armani intended to study medicine and become a doctor.

After three years at the University of Milan, Armani joined the Italian Army and was assigned to the military hospital in Verona. While there, he was able to attend shows at the Verona Arena, a Roman-era amphitheater. That's when Armani chose a different career path.

It's never too late to start something.

Armani began working as a window dresser at La Rinascente, a department store in Milan. He was tasked with displaying Finnish textiles, clothing, and home furnishings, and later became a seller for the menswear department.

In the mid-1960s, he moved over to Nino Cerruti, where he designed men's fashion ware.

In 1973, Armani was encouraged to open his own design office in Milan, and he worked as a freelance designer for many years.

The Armani brand was officially founded in 1975 and its first collection of menswear debuted in the spring of 1976.

Armani's career was transformative for celebrities, especially red carpet looks.

The post continues:

It is impossible to say in a few words how important Giorgio Armani was to me, and to the world. He defined elegance and refinement for the world of fashion, for our culture.  I can say that whenever I had the privilege of wearing one of Mr. Armani’s gowns, I felt that I was at my very best … it always brought me such joy to wear one of his creations, but also such confidence and assurance.

Dear Giorgio, you have helped me immensely … you have inspired me … you will never be replaced. I will miss you always. 

- Celine xx …

Other celebrities remembered Armani, too. Including Samuel L. Jackson:

Russell Crowe:

And Anne Hathaway

Fellow fashion designer Ralph Lauren also remembered Armani:

Reports were that Armani was in declining health in recent years, and didn't attend Milan Fashion Week in June. 

As noted, the funeral will take place this weekend in Milan.

Armani is survived by his younger sister, Rosanna, his nephew Andrea, and his nieces Silvana and Roberta (daughters of his late brother Sergio).

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.

