SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily...
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top...
Crooked Senator Ossoff’s Shameless Vet-Prop Stunt: Takes Credit for Bill He Didn’t Vote...
Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies Aged 91
Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT...
VIP
Too Bad IL Gov. Pritzker Didn't Direct His 'Message to Donald Trump' to...
Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’...
Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey...
VIP
Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account...
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS...
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the...
'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X...
Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a...

Asset Forfeiture ABUSE: Alaska Supreme Court Upholds State's Seizure of $95K Plane Over Six-Pack of Beer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on September 05, 2025
Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix via AP

Civil asset forfeiture is something that doesn't get discussed nearly enough. It allows the government to seize property and money without ever charging a person with a crime, or -- in this case -- seize property in a way that seems excessive to the alleged crime.

Advertisement

The thread continues:

Of course they were.

This is malicious prosecution.

A six-pack of BUDWISER. Bad taste in beer isn't a crime.

Recommended

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just crazy.

Very bleak.

Yikes.

An apt metaphor.

Things are more expensive in Alaska, and a quick Google search showed the cost of that beer was likely between $12 and $16. That means the fine was 7,000 times more than the cost of the beer.

Advertisement

Seems a bit excessive to us.

This is a big problem.

Here's hoping this raises judicial eyebrows at SCOTUS.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALASKA CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME LAWSUIT SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top BlueSky Accounts and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
Crooked Senator Ossoff’s Shameless Vet-Prop Stunt: Takes Credit for Bill He Didn’t Vote For or Back
justmindy
'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails
Sam J.
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement