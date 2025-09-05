Asset Forfeiture ABUSE: Alaska Supreme Court Upholds State's Seizure of $95K Plane Over Six-Pack of Beer

Civil asset forfeiture is something that doesn't get discussed nearly enough. It allows the government to seize property and money without ever charging a person with a crime, or -- in this case -- seize property in a way that seems excessive to the alleged crime.

Advertisement

This is 82-year-old pilot Ken Jouppi. Alaska seized his $95,000 plane—and he's spent *13 years* trying to get it back.



Why? Because a passenger once brought a 6-pack of beer on his flight.



Now he has one last hope. A thread. pic.twitter.com/urezdIYRSw — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

The thread continues:

In 2012, Jouppi was preparing to fly a passenger from Fairbanks, Alaska, to the remote village of Beaver—which is dry.



That passenger bought beer for her husband. (The horror!)



What she didn't realize is that state troopers were watching. /2 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

Of course they were.

Police raided Jouppi's plane before takeoff & found his passenger's Budweiser. It wasn't his—but he was still convicted of a bootlegging charge (a misdemeanor).



He got 3 days in jail & a hefty fine.



But prosecutors wanted more: his $95,000 plane. /3 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

This is malicious prosecution.

So Alaska used asset forfeiture to seize his aircraft. And prosecutors have spent more than a decade trying to keep it forever.



This year, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled the seizure was *not* an excessive fine.



I repeat: A $95,000 plane. Over a 6-pack of beer. /4 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

A six-pack of BUDWISER. Bad taste in beer isn't a crime.

Jouppi isn’t the first to face this nightmare.



In Indiana, prosecutors seized Tyson Timbs’ Land Rover over a drug crime & spent *8 years* trying to keep it—a reminder that asset forfeiture enriches the government more than it fights crime.



Timbs' saga is important. In 2019.../5 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

Just crazy.

...his case reached the U.S. Supreme Court. There, Indiana argued it should be able to seize someone's car for going 5 mph over the speed limit. Five miles per hour!



That is not parody. And it shows how far government actors will go to legally rob citizens. That's bleak. /6 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

Very bleak.

SCOTUS rejected Indiana’s argument & sent the case back to Indiana court. But prosecutors weren't done.



Back home, they argued they should effectively be able to take everything you own if you commit a drug crime.



Your house. Your car. Your savings. /7 https://t.co/Tkk2K4xVMm — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

Yikes.

In 2021, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that taking Timbs' car was an excessive fine. Eight years post-seizure, he'd finally get to keep his vehicle—once & for all.



The chief justice compared the state's effort to "Captain Ahab's chase of the white whale." Fitting. /8 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

An apt metaphor.

So what does this mean for Jouppi, the man who lost his $95,000 plane?



The Alaska Supreme Court ruled the seizure wasn't "excessive," claiming a 6-pack of beer can cause "grave societal harm." Ludicrous.



So he's now asking SCOTUS: What counts as an excessive fine? /9 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 3, 2025

Things are more expensive in Alaska, and a quick Google search showed the cost of that beer was likely between $12 and $16. That means the fine was 7,000 times more than the cost of the beer.

Advertisement

Seems a bit excessive to us.

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled it’s not “excessive” to seize a $95,000 plane…over a 6-pack of beer. Asset forfeiture in action.



Imagine losing your livelihood over a grocery bag. That’s where we’re at. https://t.co/7LkpqZrkGe — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 5, 2025

This is a big problem.

The Supreme Court has said that there’s no inherent ratio where a fine or a punitive damage in a civil suit becomes excessive



But I believe they have said that anything more than 10 times the value of the alleged harm “raises a judicial eyebrow” https://t.co/zuBLLoRbee — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 5, 2025

Here's hoping this raises judicial eyebrows at SCOTUS.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.



