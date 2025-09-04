Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on September 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

This writer has a background in health care, and she can tell you -- unequivocally -- that this story is a) disturbing and b) all parties involved deserved exactly what they got.

Last week, several social media posts made by staff at the Sansum Clinic in California went viral. The posts showed staff mocking the bodily fluids a patient left behind on the exam table.

It was gross and unprofessional.

Now, those employees have been fired.

More from the New York Post:

A group of brazen California health care workers were fired for posting a “dehumanizing” TikTok video that mocked their patients in urgent-care exam rooms.

The since-deleted video shows several former employees at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables, captioned, “Guess the substance,” KTLA reported Wednesday.

'Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?' the workers wrote in the TikTok video, over an image of the smiling medical staff.

The second image shows a beaming female worker giving a thumbs-up while she hovered over a small stain left behind by a patient on the exam table, with the text 'yes!' overlaid.

'All shapes and sizes,' another reads, showing a disturbing image of a different worker bending over a large stain on a different exam table while sticking her tongue out.

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Don't do this.

YUP.

This writer worked with people who make TikTok videos. She refused to participate and was deemed 'no fun.'

Oh well.

Absolutely reprehensible.

Can't wait for the TikTok vids of them crying, frankly.

They did not.

The level of compassion and professionalism in healthcare is inversely proportional to government involvement in healthcare.

This writer worked mostly with seniors, and this makes her so mad. She adored them.

Hey, we noticed that, too.

Nothing funny.

