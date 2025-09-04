California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts

This writer has a background in health care, and she can tell you -- unequivocally -- that this story is a) disturbing and b) all parties involved deserved exactly what they got.

Advertisement

Last week, several social media posts made by staff at the Sansum Clinic in California went viral. The posts showed staff mocking the bodily fluids a patient left behind on the exam table.

It was gross and unprofessional.

Now, those employees have been fired.

California urgent healthcare staff fired after posting ‘dehumanizing’ TikTok mocking patients in exam room https://t.co/etNvSPO5Dy pic.twitter.com/lbfyeiZfm2 — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2025

More from the New York Post:

A group of brazen California health care workers were fired for posting a “dehumanizing” TikTok video that mocked their patients in urgent-care exam rooms. The since-deleted video shows several former employees at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables, captioned, “Guess the substance,” KTLA reported Wednesday. 'Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?' the workers wrote in the TikTok video, over an image of the smiling medical staff. The second image shows a beaming female worker giving a thumbs-up while she hovered over a small stain left behind by a patient on the exam table, with the text 'yes!' overlaid. 'All shapes and sizes,' another reads, showing a disturbing image of a different worker bending over a large stain on a different exam table while sticking her tongue out.

Don't do this.

TikTok has been a test that tens of thousands of people have failed. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 4, 2025

YUP.

Ever get the impression that someone sensible didn't speak up because of "group thought" and wanting to conform?



However 2025 is the FO part of the all the FAing these people have been doing. They found out. May they be blackballed from the medical profession for life. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 4, 2025

This writer worked with people who make TikTok videos. She refused to participate and was deemed 'no fun.'

Oh well.

Reprehensible behavior. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) September 4, 2025

Absolutely reprehensible.

Guess who’s not smiling today?



These unemployed cretins 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/R48rlxhRo4 — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) September 4, 2025

Can't wait for the TikTok vids of them crying, frankly.

Not one adult there thought that this was going to be a bad idea? — Gerald Wayne (@MrGeraldWayne) September 4, 2025

They did not.

I hope they never work in healthcare again. Let this be a lesson to the entire industry: stop dehumanizing your patients! https://t.co/r4XzbyZ4Ap — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

The level of compassion and professionalism in healthcare is inversely proportional to government involvement in healthcare.

GOOD! The stories I hear from good-hearted nurses about other nurses making fun of patients behind their backs, especially seniors, are revolting. Same can be said about teachers making fun of students. https://t.co/JJqQ8qVcry — Bernadette (@BettiBern) September 4, 2025

This writer worked mostly with seniors, and this makes her so mad. She adored them.

As another poster pointed out, not a single evil white man in the group. https://t.co/dCl9mElqVf — JulietteTango (@Juliett50062616) September 4, 2025

Hey, we noticed that, too.

They should have been fired. There was nothing funny about mocking patients. https://t.co/1BucOFuou2 — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 4, 2025

Nothing funny.