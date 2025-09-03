JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical'...
GET OUT: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wants Socialists Like AOC and Mamdani to LEAVE the DNC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on September 03, 2025
As the radical Left continues running roughshod over the Democratic Party, at least one Democrat is hoping to restore some semblance of sanity ot his party.

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi said the socialist faction of the DNC should leave the party and form their own.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Democratic Socialist of America members — including New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — should leave the Democratic Party and create their own, Rep. Tom Suozzi said.

'Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists should create their own party because I don’t want that in my party,' Suozzi, a Democrat, said of the far left policies on CBS New York's 'The Point' show with Marcia Kramer that aired Sunday.

Suozzi — whose third congressional district includes parts of Queens as well as Long Island — also said he hopes 'he [Mamdani] doesn’t win' the mayoralty because 'it will be bad for the Democratic Party.'

When New York City collapses, it'll be very bad for Democrats.

The Democrats won't do it, of course.

Yep.

This isn't wrong.

Instead, they will attack Suozzi and ostracize him from the party.

It might just be too late.

Democrats are so beholden to the radicals in their base, they can't do this.

It is. Truly.

This is accurate.

The entire post reads:

The actual question is whether Democrats will play hardball and throw them out before they take over entirely and tank them as a nationally viable party.

They could do this easily enough by denying primary access to anyone with DSA membership, and disallowing Democrats to share a ballot line with the DSA or WFP. That would go a very long way to solving the problem, they just need to guts to do it.

SPOILER: They won't.

They won't. There isn't a chance the DNC grows a spine and does this.

They are socialists. They don't even hide it.

It might be the only way the Democrats save their party.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ZOHRAN MAMDANI

