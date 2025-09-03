GET OUT: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wants Socialists Like AOC and Mamdani to LEAVE the DNC

As the radical Left continues running roughshod over the Democratic Party, at least one Democrat is hoping to restore some semblance of sanity ot his party.

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi said the socialist faction of the DNC should leave the party and form their own.

Advertisement

Mamdani, AOC and other DSA members should leave party: Dem Rep. Tom Suozzi insists https://t.co/3HRrPcu1XX pic.twitter.com/SCAiFjgIQc — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Democratic Socialist of America members — including New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — should leave the Democratic Party and create their own, Rep. Tom Suozzi said. 'Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists should create their own party because I don’t want that in my party,' Suozzi, a Democrat, said of the far left policies on CBS New York's 'The Point' show with Marcia Kramer that aired Sunday. Suozzi — whose third congressional district includes parts of Queens as well as Long Island — also said he hopes 'he [Mamdani] doesn’t win' the mayoralty because 'it will be bad for the Democratic Party.'

When New York City collapses, it'll be very bad for Democrats.

Seems reasonable! — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

The Democrats won't do it, of course.

He isn't wrong as the DSA is in large part responsible for the Democrats approval rate being at 19%. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 2, 2025

Yep.

The makings of a Democratic Party president. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 3, 2025

This isn't wrong.

So glad @RepTomSuozzi has the courage to say what needed to be said years ago. @TheDemocrats should be taking note, this is the leadership they could use. — Jean (@queens_parents) September 3, 2025

Instead, they will attack Suozzi and ostracize him from the party.

it's too late for that - you appeased them too long and now it's their party. all the stupid stuff they got the internet to think is important that normal people reject is now your official platform. — charlie 🌋 (@baconmctrouble) September 2, 2025

It might just be too late.

Been saying this forever. However, it should be the Dems that kick them out rather than waiting for them to leave. — FeechPeach (@FeechPeach) September 3, 2025

Democrats are so beholden to the radicals in their base, they can't do this.

Keep them wound up like tops!

It’s delicious watching this party implode! — LP (@ladp216) September 2, 2025

It is. Truly.

We functionally have four parties (the AOC left, pragmatic Dems, traditional Rs, MAGA right) in a winner-take-all two party system. https://t.co/DzMZnpidGw — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 3, 2025

This is accurate.

Yes the DSA should leave the Democrat party, but they won't. Because without Democrat ballot access and infrastructure, they'd instantly become a 10% party even in New York. So they'll continue to devour the Democrats from within, like a tumor.



The actual question is whether… https://t.co/bhWtzJ8XE6 — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) September 3, 2025

The entire post reads:

The actual question is whether Democrats will play hardball and throw them out before they take over entirely and tank them as a nationally viable party. They could do this easily enough by denying primary access to anyone with DSA membership, and disallowing Democrats to share a ballot line with the DSA or WFP. That would go a very long way to solving the problem, they just need to guts to do it. SPOILER: They won't.

Advertisement

They won't. There isn't a chance the DNC grows a spine and does this.

Thank you @RepTomSuozzi @Tom_Suozzi . They are not democrats. Socialists is what they are. https://t.co/vwpIQoldNv — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) September 2, 2025

They are socialists. They don't even hide it.

So many of us agree. DSA should start their own party instead of co-opting the Democratic Party. Most people left of center are closer to the center than to the far left. https://t.co/BH3GpMuGAH — Dr. Rita Haley 🎗️ (@rmhaley8) September 3, 2025

It might be the only way the Democrats save their party.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



