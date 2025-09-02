Guess Which Obama-Era Judge Freed Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate President Trump MULTIPLE TIMES

In early August, New York Woman Nathalie Rose Jones was arrested after making repeated online threats to assassinate President Trump. Jones told the FBI she would 'carry out the mission of killing' President Trump and use a 'bladed object' to do so.

US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied Jones bond over her repeated threats.

But Jones is out, and you'll not be shocked to learn which judge set her loose:

NYC woman busted for threatening to kill President Trump quietly released by Obama-appointed judge https://t.co/lYTVRZPae9 pic.twitter.com/YoxAzsqgkL — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A New York City woman locked up for making deranged social media posts threatening to kill President Trump was quietly released by a Democrat-appointed judge last week. Chief US District Judge James Boasberg, appointed by President Barack Obama, released Nathalie Rose Jones, a 50-year-old Big Apple resident, under electronic monitoring on Aug. 27 and ordered that she see a psychiatrist once back home, court documents revealed. ... 'Here’s where we are,' Jones wrote in a long Facebook post on Aug. 6. 'I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,' she allegedly wrote, ending the paragraph, 'Let’s deal with this and restore domestic tranquility.' In other posts, Jones urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to 'please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.' Many of her social media posts tagged federal agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security. Friends of Jones told Boasberg, appointed by Obama in 2011, that she has a history of 'schizophrenia' and mental illness but has never become violent, Law and Crime reported, citing court docs.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Judge Boasberg knew exactly what he was doing.

So you don't have to click the link:



Yes, the judge was Boasburg... apparently the woman has a history of schizophrenia. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 2, 2025

Schizophrenia makes it worse because she's clearly violent now.

The judge:



"I'm releasing you on zero bail with the only condition that you don't go over to Gun Palace on 3rd Street and see the dude in the Buick in the back alley and purchase a handgun for a couple hundred in cash and then drive your car over to Mar-a-Lago and hide..." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 2, 2025

Not a stretch, really.

It's not a coincidence he keeps getting these cases involving President Trump.

Talk about the polar opposite if the political tables were turned. https://t.co/NlmassBXyJ — The Magic Answer (@TheMagicAnswer) September 2, 2025

Right.

Can't believe that Judge Boasberg released this woman with an ankle monitoring device after she had threatened to kill the President of the United States. Judge Boasberg needs to be impeached and removed from office. — Nighthawk 🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱 (@4_nighthawk) September 2, 2025

YUP.

Roberts once said "there are no Democrat judges or Republican judges, only judges", to which I reply "lol, lmfao, even". — Pugnacious Polk (@pugnacious_polk) September 2, 2025

Yeah, that's a lie.

Who the hell does this guy think he is this woman has to be picked up and re-arrested and this judge has to be removed from the bench. https://t.co/4Rhz7G82eH — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) September 2, 2025

She's a threat to everyone's safety.

We're not surprised. At all.

The Utah man who boomer-posted on facebook about Biden got raided and shot at the crack of dawn and they left his body on the sidewalk for hours https://t.co/6G2QjTQiks — AV (@VirtueinAbyss) September 2, 2025

As someone else pointed out.

This is (D)ifferent, apparently.

Oh, look at this psycho of an activist judge. https://t.co/hnWWUnzY6z — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 2, 2025

It is absolutely psychotic.

Rules for thee, but not for me vibes. https://t.co/eWqUeA74Rw — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) September 2, 2025

Sure is.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.



