Parental Passion Turns to Squabbling: Civility Sacked at College Football Game
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! Milwaukee PD Employee Charged With Election...
Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male...
Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where...
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT...
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats...
Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administ...
Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING...
Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With...
Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’...
No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned...

Guess Which Obama-Era Judge Freed Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate President Trump MULTIPLE TIMES

September 02, 2025
In early August, New York Woman Nathalie Rose Jones was arrested after making repeated online threats to assassinate President Trump. Jones told the FBI she would 'carry out the mission of killing' President Trump and use a 'bladed object' to do so. 

US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied Jones bond over her repeated threats.

But Jones is out, and you'll not be shocked to learn which judge set her loose:

Here's more from the New York Post:

A New York City woman locked up for making deranged social media posts threatening to kill President Trump was quietly released by a Democrat-appointed judge last week.

Chief US District Judge James Boasberg, appointed by President Barack Obama, released Nathalie Rose Jones, a 50-year-old Big Apple resident, under electronic monitoring on Aug. 27 and ordered that she see a psychiatrist once back home, court documents revealed.

...

'Here’s where we are,' Jones wrote in a long Facebook post on Aug. 6.

'I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,' she allegedly wrote, ending the paragraph, 'Let’s deal with this and restore domestic tranquility.'

In other posts, Jones urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to 'please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.'

Many of her social media posts tagged federal agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Friends of Jones told Boasberg, appointed by Obama in 2011, that she has a history of 'schizophrenia' and mental illness but has never become violent, Law and Crime reported, citing court docs.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Judge Boasberg knew exactly what he was doing.

Schizophrenia makes it worse because she's clearly violent now.

Not a stretch, really.

It's not a coincidence he keeps getting these cases involving President Trump.

Right.

YUP.

Yeah, that's a lie.

She's a threat to everyone's safety.

We're not surprised. At all.

As someone else pointed out. 

This is (D)ifferent, apparently.

It is absolutely psychotic.

Sure is.

