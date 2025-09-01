The Word Is WOMEN: WaPo Goes Out of Its Way to Ignore the Biological Reality of Menstruation

We don't despise the media enough. Truly.

Every day, they demonstrate why they're beneath our contempt and nothing more than propagandists.

Today's example comes from the Washington Post which goes out of its way to avoid using the word 'women' in a story about menstruation:

Advertisement

As many as 58 percent of people with depression who menstruate might have premenstrual exacerbation of depression, studies suggest.https://t.co/UDLdPiqkhr pic.twitter.com/kHeiwQpZAm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 31, 2025

Only women menstruate, and only for a certain period of years before menopause.

The word they're looking for is 'women' and they can't bring themselves to write it in the post.

Here's more (see if you can spot the difference):

One in six women in the United States has depression, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data based on a self-reported questionnaire. And new research seems to confirm what many suspect — the symptoms often can get worse just before your period. It’s called premenstrual exacerbation (PME) of depression, and as many as 58 percent of people with depression who menstruate might have it, studies suggest. “It could be they’re experiencing premenstrual worsening of depressed sadness, or feelings of guilt or worthlessness, or loss of interest or pleasure,” said Jaclyn Ross, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Chicago Premenstrual Disorders Clinic. Most recently, a study published in BMJ Mental Health found that mood ratings were lowest from three days before until two days after their period in women with depression who tracked their symptoms.

Ah. So knowing full well most people don't read past the original post, they decided to appease the gender mob by mutilating the English language.

But in the actual article, they use the correct term: women.

They get zero credit for this, by the way.

* “people experiencing joylessness who menstruate” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 31, 2025

Heh.

“people with depression who menstruate”?



You mean “women”? — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) August 31, 2025

They do. They can't say that in the post, though. Some Lefty might get offended.

What? People? Don't you mean women and girls? — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 31, 2025

Yes. Those people.

You mean women, not “people who menstruate.” — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 31, 2025

Setting aside the scientific reality, there's an editorial reason to use 'women' over 'people who menstruate' just in terms of space and style.

You lost me at:



"People with depression who menstruate"



Those would be called WOMEN



Only WOMEN menstruate, and those are only ever FEMALES



What a joke WaPo has become. You are a living parody of woke leftist nonsense. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) August 31, 2025

It's an absolute joke.

"People with depression who menstruate." Wut? https://t.co/Y1IXtDZiWT — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) August 31, 2025

Long-winded way of saying 'women.'

Advertisement

1) Only men are shocked at this finding. Have any of you virgins ever talked to a girl before?



2) Apparently WaPo didn't get the memo about the "people who menstruate" crap. https://t.co/UWvCLm8xoq — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) August 31, 2025

1) No man who knows women is shocked by this.

2) WaPo did not.

There was 30 seconds after the election when I thought the left may have realized they needed to put this nonsense back in the crazy box. https://t.co/uftzgsf1wz — Not Sure (@_PiR2_) August 31, 2025

They have not.

When will the media understand their contributory role in people being fed up with Democrats? https://t.co/ieAJQ8tFc8 — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) August 31, 2025

Never.

It’s an important enough health matter to report on but the women it affects are unmentionable. This is apparently respectful of everyone https://t.co/BQltrZwWJ2 — Joanne Fraser (@JFr4ser) August 31, 2025

'Inclusivity' in action, ladies and gents.

It always means excluding women.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.