The Word Is WOMEN: WaPo Goes Out of Its Way to Ignore the Biological Reality of Menstruation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on September 01, 2025
Imgflip

We don't despise the media enough. Truly.

Every day, they demonstrate why they're beneath our contempt and nothing more than propagandists.

Today's example comes from the Washington Post which goes out of its way to avoid using the word 'women' in a story about menstruation:

Only women menstruate, and only for a certain period of years before menopause.

The word they're looking for is 'women' and they can't bring themselves to write it in the post. 

Here's more (see if you can spot the difference):

One in six women in the United States has depression, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data based on a self-reported questionnaire. And new research seems to confirm what many suspect — the symptoms often can get worse just before your period.

It’s called premenstrual exacerbation (PME) of depression, and as many as 58 percent of people with depression who menstruate might have it, studies suggest.

“It could be they’re experiencing premenstrual worsening of depressed sadness, or feelings of guilt or worthlessness, or loss of interest or pleasure,” said Jaclyn Ross, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Chicago Premenstrual Disorders Clinic. Most recently, a study published in BMJ Mental Health found that mood ratings were lowest from three days before until two days after their period in women with depression who tracked their symptoms.

Ah. So knowing full well most people don't read past the original post, they decided to appease the gender mob by mutilating the English language.

But in the actual article, they use the correct term: women.

They get zero credit for this, by the way.

Heh.

They do. They can't say that in the post, though. Some Lefty might get offended.

Yes. Those people.

Setting aside the scientific reality, there's an editorial reason to use 'women' over 'people who menstruate' just in terms of space and style.

It's an absolute joke.

Long-winded way of saying 'women.'

1) No man who knows women is shocked by this.

2) WaPo did not.

They have not.

Never.

'Inclusivity' in action, ladies and gents.

It always means excluding women.

