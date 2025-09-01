'Did They or Didn't They?' Media Gets Reality Checked on What Kristi Noem...
'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and...
VIP
Losing the Plot: Scott Adams Laughs at Ignorant DNC Land Acknowledgments While James...
You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and...
VIP
Here's What Happened This Weekend In Chicago As Gov. Pritzker Claimed Success In...
Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean...
Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression O...
VIP
'Crisis Actor' Michael Fanone Joins Bulwark Toadies to Smear Ashli Babbitt FURTHER In...
Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a...
Edit-Palooza! Kristi Noem Shares Part of 'Face the Nation' Interview About Abrego Garcia...
Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will...
'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of...

Naw Dogg: Rep for Rapper Snoop Says LGBTQ Apology Was Fake News

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on September 01, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday, we told you that Snoop Dogg had apologized for the 'anti-LGBTQ' remarks he made on a podcast, when talking about the Disney/Pixar movie 'Lightyear' (which featured a lesbian couple who had a baby). Snoop's grandson caught the reference and had questions about it, and Grandpa Snoop didn't like having to explain stuff like that to a little kid.

Advertisement

People were disappointed in Snoop for bending the knee to the outrage mob. But did he? Because now a rep for Snoop is saying that apology was fake:

Here's more from the Hollywood Reporter:

A rep for Snoop Dogg is saying that comments posted on Instagram responding to the backlash he’s received after he criticized the LGBTQ representation in Disney‘s 2022 animated movie Lightyear are “fake.”

Someone claiming to be the rapper and hip-hop icon recently wrote in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, which featured Ts Madison calling him out, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons.”

“All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect,” the person claiming to be Snoop added.

However, now his rep is saying those comments were not written by the rapper. It’s unclear who is behind them.

As always, the correction to the story gets less traction than the incorrect report.

Recommended

You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yep. Snoop is right.

This writer does because it'd be very easy to let the outrage die down than to say he didn't apologize.

That's all we ask.

Yes, he is.

They do not, and they never will.

Speak the truth and don't let the outrage mobs force you to apologize.

Advertisement

Huh. If TMZ deleted it, then we're even more inclined to believe the rep here.

Nothing he said was 'homophobic.'

Nor should he.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and HOO BOY
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Did They or Didn't They?' Media Gets Reality Checked on What Kristi Noem 'Accused' CBS of Doing
Doug P.
'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression Olympics - WATCH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea Grateful Calvin
Advertisement