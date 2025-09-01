Naw Dogg: Rep for Rapper Snoop Says LGBTQ Apology Was Fake News

Yesterday, we told you that Snoop Dogg had apologized for the 'anti-LGBTQ' remarks he made on a podcast, when talking about the Disney/Pixar movie 'Lightyear' (which featured a lesbian couple who had a baby). Snoop's grandson caught the reference and had questions about it, and Grandpa Snoop didn't like having to explain stuff like that to a little kid.

People were disappointed in Snoop for bending the knee to the outrage mob. But did he? Because now a rep for Snoop is saying that apology was fake:

Snoop Dogg's Rep Says Comments Addressing Backlash Over His Criticism of LGBTQ Representation Are "Fake" https://t.co/h2FV19So81 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 1, 2025

Here's more from the Hollywood Reporter:

A rep for Snoop Dogg is saying that comments posted on Instagram responding to the backlash he’s received after he criticized the LGBTQ representation in Disney‘s 2022 animated movie Lightyear are “fake.” Someone claiming to be the rapper and hip-hop icon recently wrote in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, which featured Ts Madison calling him out, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons.” “All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect,” the person claiming to be Snoop added. However, now his rep is saying those comments were not written by the rapper. It’s unclear who is behind them.

As always, the correction to the story gets less traction than the incorrect report.

Based Snoop knows we don’t need gay stuff in kids movies — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) September 1, 2025

Yep. Snoop is right.

Do you believe what then rep is saying? — Kayla Demir ❤️‍🔥 (@Kaylademir12) September 1, 2025

This writer does because it'd be very easy to let the outrage die down than to say he didn't apologize.

Stop pushing queer ideology on to children it’s not that complicated. — CorpoScum (@CorpoScum) September 1, 2025

That's all we ask.

Yes, he is.

dems still don’t understand this is how trump got elected — Ismael Byrd (@izzykareem) September 1, 2025

They do not, and they never will.

Smart move. He’s in a no win situation. People who want adult sexual content to be shown to kids are completely insane and can’t be reasoned with. pic.twitter.com/u9i8L747tU — The Movie Hangout 📼🍿🇺🇸 (@movie_hangout) September 1, 2025

Speak the truth and don't let the outrage mobs force you to apologize.

Is that why @TMZ deleted their post with @SnoopDogg's FAKE comments? You see how the industry tries to browbeat celebrities if they are not 100% politically correct at all times? It's pathetic! He clearly wasn't prepared to have that conversation with his grandson. Leave him be! — Sweet Caroline (@SweetCa40472719) September 1, 2025

Huh. If TMZ deleted it, then we're even more inclined to believe the rep here.

@SnoopDogg now addressing criticism over his homophobia in true MAGA fashion—calling it “fake” https://t.co/DvRzhT8zj0 — 🦋the-michael-datson.bsky.social🦋 (@fuller_sean) September 1, 2025

Nothing he said was 'homophobic.'

Looks like Snoop Dogg hasn’t said anything yet regarding his original LGBTQ comments: https://t.co/4JR0dRj46d — Stephanie Officer (@OfficerStephNY) September 1, 2025

Nor should he.

