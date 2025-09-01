They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her...
Here's What Happened This Weekend In Chicago As Gov. Pritzker Claimed Success In...

Despite Stacking the Deck, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Loses Battle to Bail Out CPS With $200M Loan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Remember when we thought Lori Lightfoot was the worst thing to happen to Chicago?

Good times.

Turns out her replacement, Brandon Johnson, is an even worse mayor than Lightfoot. For over a year, Johnson and the Chicago Teachers' Union have been pushing to take out an unconstitutional loan to cover the Chicago Public School (CPS) district's operating deficit.

Last week, the school board held a vote on the issue and voted against Johnson and the school board.

However, the story is much more dramatic than that, as this thread reveals.

Here we go.

The entire post reads:

• The entire school board resigned in October.

• CPS CEO Pedro Martinez endured a months-long smear campaign by the CTU, which culminated in his firing just before Christmas.

• A majority of school board candidates who won their elections in November vocally opposed the loan on the campaign trail.

• Johnson’s new CEO, Dr. Macquline King, refused to include the loan in her proposed budget.

• The powerful SEIU Local 73 broke from the CTU and opposed the loan.• A majority of City Council members signed a letter opposing the loan, including staunch Johnson allies like Byron Sigcho-Lopez and Jeanette Taylor.

• Chicago Public Schools’ chief budget officer warned the loan would trigger a “downward spiral” of credit downgrades, higher borrowing costs and cuts.

And yet, Johnson persisted.

Johnson was the guy who said being fiscally responsible is akin to slavery, in case you forgot.

The post continues:

And the mayor directly appointed the majority of members, going so far as to fill one vacancy immediately before the vote.

Here's where the drama really begins.

Grab the popcorn.

When you lose state Democrats, you've got a problem.

Hahahahahahaha.

It's extremely rare to see a school board oppose such reckless spending.

Which tells us this was next-level bad.

Things happen when people speak up.

The city may have to consider bankruptcy.

Heh.

They did listen.

A rarity these days.

Yes, it is.

Truth.

It is incredible.

The accusations of racism are so exhausting.

There's always hope.

