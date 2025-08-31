For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or Teachers)

One Rashida Tlaib in American Politics Was a Nightmare—Ten More Sounds Like a...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 31, 2025
Meme screenshot

How many times have we heard teachers' union leaders demand more of our tax money, 'for the children'? Far too many to count. 

As we've told you, Rani Weingarten -- head of the American Federation of Teachers -- even had the audacity to wear a 'protect our kids' shirt as she promoted her new book and an educational philosophy about school choice that aligns with the actual Nazi party.

So when this shot/chaser came across this writer's timeline, she couldn't help but notice how it perfectly demonstrated how teachers' unions are failing our kids (and teachers):

Just incredible.

So Josh Shapiro is okay with this rampant abuse at the hands of unions.

We thought Democrats liked democracy.

This is your reminder that Democrats lie.

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH
Sam J.
It sure does.

Bingo.

Their priorities are all out of whack.

And not on classrooms.

The unions are failing them.

By design.

As always, it's the spending.

He's correct.

