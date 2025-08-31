For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or Teachers)

How many times have we heard teachers' union leaders demand more of our tax money, 'for the children'? Far too many to count.

As we've told you, Rani Weingarten -- head of the American Federation of Teachers -- even had the audacity to wear a 'protect our kids' shirt as she promoted her new book and an educational philosophy about school choice that aligns with the actual Nazi party.

So when this shot/chaser came across this writer's timeline, she couldn't help but notice how it perfectly demonstrated how teachers' unions are failing our kids (and teachers):

Shot: “3,000 teachers beg for donations for basic classroom supplies”



Chaser: “Nation’s 2 largest teachers unions funneled nearly $50M to left-wing groups” pic.twitter.com/NBN81h0j3H — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2025

Just incredible.

So Josh Shapiro is okay with this rampant abuse at the hands of unions.

Democrats are on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue.



So it makes sense they’d pick the wrong side on right to work too.



An August 2024 Rasmussen poll found 82% of registered voters oppose compulsory union dues. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2025

We thought Democrats liked democracy.

This is your reminder that Democrats lie.

Yes. It's gotten insane over the past few years. So many Amazon wish lists for classrooms. We pay a stupid amount of property taxes in our county, yet teachers have to beg for help to just have the basics in their classrooms? Something STINKS. — Pam D (@soirchick) August 30, 2025

It sure does.

Layers upon layers of state and district bureaucrats to where little of the "per pupil" spending is actually spent on pupils — That Dubious Cat™ (@ThatDubiousCat) August 30, 2025

Bingo.

My donations to local teachers are suspended, the priorities teachers allow their union to choose, are not for the children.... pic.twitter.com/zskbpxf9Vd — Gen X (@Rockhound151) August 30, 2025

Their priorities are all out of whack.

Here are the receipts, money spent on political activities, all lunatic left organizations pic.twitter.com/Z1YRBDwyzK — MAGA WIZZO (@MagaWizzo) August 30, 2025

And not on classrooms.

This is why I tuned out teachers whining about school supplies a looooong time ago. https://t.co/GOIhwiQTwO — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) August 30, 2025

The unions are failing them.

I spent nearly a decade in the classroom. Wasn’t union, but it amazed me all the people who are who don’t ask their union for more support at this level. We spend an ungodly amount of our own money to keep our classrooms stocked. Unions are incredibly ineffective at real support. https://t.co/Tmu73vmQw4 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 31, 2025

By design.

Ain't got money for tissues or crayons, but the unions dish out nearly $50M to left-wing groups.



No, funding is not the problem. Your area could raise property taxes 100% & your schools would still be begging for supplies because the money goes into a black hole. https://t.co/Aq8AukxLVl — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) August 30, 2025

As always, it's the spending.

He's correct.

