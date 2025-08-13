Randi Weingarten: Shameless Book Cover Thief and Self-Appointed Overlord of 'Our' Kids

Surely, this will be riveting reading. Watching paint dry would be more interesting.

Randi Weingarten just promoted her new book calling those on the side of parents "Fascists."



She's wearing a shirt that says "Protect Our Kids."



She thinks she owns your kids.



Wake up, parents.



Dismantle the teachers unions. pic.twitter.com/bb8GymBZ4H — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 12, 2025

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.https://t.co/23Um4nwKQn — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 12, 2025

Weingarten fashioned her book cover after the book Corey DeAngelis released (that's putting it nicely. She copied it).

Another example why parents should have more control over their children's education than the liberal teachers unions. — Lee Reeves (@LeeReevesTN) August 12, 2025

Hey @rweingarten they are not “our” kids. We are not sharing them with you — Evan Power (@EvanPower) August 12, 2025

Children are not communist experiments.

It is rare when the worst actors get held to account.pic.twitter.com/8jiMGeJOam — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) August 13, 2025

Randi being the worst of all actors.

In any country that is truly in danger of sliding toward fascism, teachers are among the first recruited — and that's 100% by design. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 13, 2025

This is why parents need to take control back of their child's education.

Randi is definitely the best spokesperson for dismantling the teachers' unions. I'm a teacher, and I find her incredibly disturbing. I hate how she always refers to kids as "ours" as if the teachers' unions own students. Creepy as all get out! — M. Meyers (@MMeyers376121) August 12, 2025

It's incredibly bizarre.

@RandiWeingarten is someone you couldn’t pay me to allow near a child. Anyone in education who thinks it’s acceptable to talk about LGBTQ+ and or transgenderism should be banned from entering a public school for life. Anyone who teaches this stuff to minors should go to jail.… — Hope d'Amore (@10ATexan) August 12, 2025

Academicians using the term “Our Kids” irritates me to no end.



I’ll ignore her stupid fascist statement right now but hopefully she’s learned to spell it corrrectly 😂 — TP (@773tom79) August 12, 2025

It's quite revealing and telling.

How does this thing still have a job in education? — Boston Mom (@LaGrecca333) August 13, 2025

She makes a significant amount of money. She isn't giving that up. Let's be honest, though. She isn't doing any work that actually has to do with educating kids. She's a lobbyist for the Democratic Party. She just launders her salary through the Teacher's Unions so the lowly workers are forced to pay it. It's what Communists do.

Since we know Randi Weingarten didn’t actually write the book, who do you think was the ghostwriter she hired to own the book in her name?



In my opinion, it’s consumer fraud to pay a ghostwriter to write a book in one’s name without disclosing to consumers that the book was… — DontSayThatDad (@DontSayThatDad) August 13, 2025

Everything about her is fraudulent.

No one will buy it because parents are not Fascists, @rweingarten — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) August 12, 2025

Bingo!

