Randi Weingarten: Shameless Book Cover Thief and Self-Appointed Overlord of 'Our' Kids

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 13, 2025

Surely, this will be riveting reading. Watching paint dry would be more interesting.

Weingarten fashioned her book cover after the book Corey DeAngelis released (that's putting it nicely. She copied it). 

Children are not communist experiments. 

Randi being the worst of all actors.

This is why parents need to take control back of their child's education. 

It's incredibly bizarre.

It's quite revealing and telling. 

She makes a significant amount of money. She isn't giving that up. Let's be honest, though. She isn't doing any work that actually has to do with educating kids. She's a lobbyist for the Democratic Party. She just launders her salary through the Teacher's Unions so the lowly workers are forced to pay it. It's what Communists do. 

Everything about her is fraudulent. 

Bingo!

