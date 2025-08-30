The AWFUL Left Strikes Again! Guy Thinks Laken Riley's Family Endorsing Mike Collins Makes THEM Nazis

This is one of the most vile things we've ever seen.

But the guy is from Europe, the continent where they've sacrificed their women and girls on the altar of not being racist, letting Third World migrants into countries that have seen rapes and other crimes skyrocket.

So keep that in mind when you see what he said about Laken Riley's family endorsing Mike Collins for Senate:

"Waahhh my daughter got killed so now I must sieg heil waaaghhh" https://t.co/p9km70YWVY — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) August 29, 2025

And remember this amid the backdrop of the Left demanding gun control in the name of 'saving lives' after the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis.

Here's the thing Nokolaj and his fellow Leftists don't understand: people wouldn't be rejecting his preferred political parties if they hadn't decided to embrace lawlessness and criminality.

Well, you are certainly a vile creature.

Please stay on that side of the pond. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) August 30, 2025

Yes, please.

As you fly two nazi-adjacent flags in your handle.... — BTME (@btme87) August 30, 2025

The irony isn't lost on us.

Wow, you are a psycho. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 29, 2025

Yes, he is.

This must be that world renowned leftist empathy I've been hearing about. — Mirth World (@mirthworld) August 30, 2025

Must be.

I don’t agree with their decision to endorse, but I hope you never have to go through something as awful as losing a child.



I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, and I wouldn’t make light of it either. — Karthik (@KarthikForTexas) August 29, 2025

Yet here he is, not making light of it, but calling the Riley family Nazis.

Mocking parents who lost a child is never a good look, and if you think this makes you sound clever, it doesn’t. — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) August 29, 2025

He's not clever.

You understand that you sound like a lunatic, right? You are very clearly in the wrong. — Zac (@Zacbunchanumbrs) August 29, 2025

Very clearly.

Being Laken Riley's dad is...actually a pretty good reason to get very radicalized. https://t.co/fOAtlx69Fr — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 30, 2025

It sure is.

Democrats: help, we’ve lost twice to a celebrity tv host and favorability polls indicate we’re about as popular as pancreatic cancer.



Consultant: hmm, alright let’s have a look under the ho- https://t.co/h0JaIyqFVA pic.twitter.com/hWbHLsrA1n — Luke (@GoingConcern7) August 29, 2025

Maybe they can get down to single digits.

Because while this guy is European, he's indistinguishable from the Democratic Party voter base.

This is who progressives are. Morally illiterate garbage. https://t.co/YIDXzRuxEM — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) August 30, 2025

Believe them when they tell us who they are, too.

When you absolutely must signal to the world that you are a psychopath, you post mockery such as this. https://t.co/2LYColREAe — MD Persons (@ToxinMortalis) August 30, 2025

Yup.

You ever write a tweet about a family whose daughter got killed that starts with "waahhh my daughter got killed" https://t.co/1MlSpArjEl — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) August 30, 2025

We have not.

As this writer often says, the Left is willing to have a tall pile of bodies on which to build their socialist utopia. The good news is, we see what they're up to and we don't have to comply.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

