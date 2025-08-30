Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who...
AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In...
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves...
Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for...
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware
Rosie O’Donnell Says Church Shooter Was a Republican, MAGA White Supremacist
VIP
Grade Inflation: Tossing A’s Like Confetti, Dooming Us to a World of Incompetent...
Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get...
WaPo Reporter Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of Doxxing a CIA Agent Who Has Conspicuous...
Bishop Robert Barron Shames Democrats for Attacking Prayer
'Trump Has Tricked Democrats Into Delivering Letters to MS-13 Illegal Aliens' (the Dems...
A Slap In the Face: NYC DA Gives Guy Who Assaulted NY Post...

The AWFUL Left Strikes Again! Guy Thinks Laken Riley's Family Endorsing Mike Collins Makes THEM Nazis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

This is one of the most vile things we've ever seen.

But the guy is from Europe, the continent where they've sacrificed their women and girls on the altar of not being racist, letting Third World migrants into countries that have seen rapes and other crimes skyrocket.

Advertisement

So keep that in mind when you see what he said about Laken Riley's family endorsing Mike Collins for Senate:

And remember this amid the backdrop of the Left demanding gun control in the name of 'saving lives' after the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis.

Here's the thing Nokolaj and his fellow Leftists don't understand: people wouldn't be rejecting his preferred political parties if they hadn't decided to embrace lawlessness and criminality.

Yes, please.

The irony isn't lost on us.

Yes, he is.

Must be.

Recommended

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son
justmindy
Advertisement

Yet here he is, not making light of it, but calling the Riley family Nazis.

He's not clever.

Very clearly.

It sure is.

Maybe they can get down to single digits.

Because while this guy is European, he's indistinguishable from the Democratic Party voter base.

Advertisement

Believe them when they tell us who they are, too.

Yup.

We have not.

As this writer often says, the Left is willing to have a tall pile of bodies on which to build their socialist utopia. The good news is, we see what they're up to and we don't have to comply.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL LAKEN RILEY MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son
justmindy
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy
AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In 2019 (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who Were Shot
Brett T.
Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware
Amy Curtis
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son justmindy
Advertisement