WaPo Reporter Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of Doxxing a CIA Agent Who Has Conspicuous Bio at the Atlantic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 30, 2025
AngieArtist

There is no depths to which the media in this country will not sink in an effort to attack members of the Trump administration.

The other day, the Wall Street Journal ran a story on DNI head Tulsi Gabbard, including the name of an 'undercover' CIA agent in a report of officials stripped of security clearances

This was, according to someone at the Washington Post, akin to committing a crime.

The problem is, if we followed Rogin's train of thought to its natural conclusion, the official in question, Julia Gurganus, put her CIA affiliation in her bio at the Atlantic:

Womp, womp.

Worst undercover CIA agent ever.

He just plays one on X.

Intentionally, too.

Yes, it is.

Worst kept secret ever.

No one should trust journalists. Because they're not journalists. They're propagandists and stenographers for the DNC.

