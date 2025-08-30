WaPo Reporter Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of Doxxing a CIA Agent Who Has Conspicuous Bio at the Atlantic

There is no depths to which the media in this country will not sink in an effort to attack members of the Trump administration.
The other day, the Wall Street Journal ran a story on DNI head Tulsi Gabbard, including the name of an 'undercover' CIA agent in a report of officials stripped of security clearances
Tulsi Gabbard surprised CIA officials last week when she included an undercover senior CIA officer on a roster of 37 current and former officials she stripped of security clearances https://t.co/Qzs3nAhdoG— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 30, 2025
This was, according to someone at the Washington Post, akin to committing a crime.
Hey @grok, is revealing the name of an undercover CIA officer a crime? If so, which law does it violate and what are the potential penalties? https://t.co/nULKQI4o2z— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 30, 2025
The problem is, if we followed Rogin's train of thought to its natural conclusion, the official in question, Julia Gurganus, put her CIA affiliation in her bio at the Atlantic:
Is she so undercover that she put it on her byeline in The Atlantic?— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2025
I guess she’s counting on no one reading that site anyways… pic.twitter.com/B0HvQMjyaS
Womp, womp.
“Undercover” pic.twitter.com/M4lS2rXkag— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 30, 2025
Worst undercover CIA agent ever.
She's not undercover we've known she was a CIA officer for years, she was the f***in National Intelligence Officer for Russia, aren't you a journalist? https://t.co/tpJv7u9taL— FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) August 30, 2025
He just plays one on X.
My God, you're so stupid. pic.twitter.com/BezX99RKuI— JWF (@JammieWF) August 30, 2025
Intentionally, too.
"Washington Post Intelligence" is just false advertising at this point— Shane McKee (@shaner5000) August 30, 2025
Yes, it is.
Julia Gurganus is so “undercover” at the CIA that The Atlantic has listed her as being a CIA employee for over half a decade. https://t.co/dLuxxUTcX3 pic.twitter.com/4jzPDgyB1B— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 30, 2025
Worst kept secret ever.
I lost all trust in journalists years ago.— NOBODY LISTENED (@One_Party_State) August 30, 2025
Now I just think they’re the lowest forms of life.
They’re pathetic incompetent liars and frauds and quite possibly the greatest threat to Democracy. https://t.co/RaNV4jri5J pic.twitter.com/nHa8WDj0t6
No one should trust journalists. Because they're not journalists. They're propagandists and stenographers for the DNC.
