L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basic Math (WATCH)

This is one of the biggest self-owns we've seen in a while.
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla just proved why her city is a disaster, and why Democrats run every place they run into the ground.
They don't understand basic math. But they do understand virtue signaling.
WATCH:
Legit hilarious video of LA City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla claiming her contribution to housing affordability in LA was to convince a developer to reduce a 6-story housing unit to 3-stories while adding EV chargers.— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 28, 2025
Zero understanding that less housing = higher rent. pic.twitter.com/V9uiqB6mRj
This isn't hard.
August 29, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
Let them have EV chargers!— Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) August 28, 2025
It's the new 'Let them eat cake!'
Scott Weiner sitting this one out in the midst of thinking the questioner was just too old for him.— JimDelRey (Bluesky Checkmark Insert Here) (@JimDelRey) August 29, 2025
OOF.
Less housing makes it more affordable? 😵💫— Maddog301 (@maddog301) August 28, 2025
Democrat 'logic', ladies and gentlemen.
Socialism denies supply and demand, because inheritently milk and eggs come from the grocery store— Elitists can BITE ME #GodSaveTexas 🏴 (@GGIL1603) August 29, 2025
Bingo.
We need competent local leadership— Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) August 28, 2025
Replacing all of our local leaders with people above replacement level would solve at least half of our country’s major problems https://t.co/PxRRyxEzkG
Picking random people from the phone book would solve a lot of our problems.
Recommended
Progressive economics.— Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) August 28, 2025
Less of something makes it cheaper. 🥴 https://t.co/0jeKAIm4id
She probably thinks the EV chargers will make rent cheaper.
OMG.— Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) August 28, 2025
Utter retardation. https://t.co/WOql7lCrAJ
YUP.
Next shes going to explain how she is addressing concerns about growing crime by reducing police budgets and helping criminals avoid jail time… https://t.co/cUPDp8Fx8e— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 28, 2025
If you legalize everything, crime goes down, after all.
Finally watched this, it's as wild as anyone says. These people are as retarded as they're malevolent. https://t.co/cK2IEFW7HN— Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) August 28, 2025
They sure are.
Politicians are some of the dumbest people on the planet. https://t.co/ufO32NZrjn— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2025
Where's the lie?
I'm pretty sure this lady is why Third Way had to come up with that list of words to avoid https://t.co/joIemQnTXw— Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) August 28, 2025
Probably.
