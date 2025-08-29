Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who...
L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basic Math (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 29, 2025
Imgflip

This is one of the biggest self-owns we've seen in a while.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla just proved why her city is a disaster, and why Democrats run every place they run into the ground.

They don't understand basic math. But they do understand virtue signaling.

WATCH:

This isn't hard.

EL. OH. EL.

It's the new 'Let them eat cake!'

OOF.

Democrat 'logic', ladies and gentlemen.

Bingo.

Picking random people from the phone book would solve a lot of our problems.

She probably thinks the EV chargers will make rent cheaper.

YUP.

If you legalize everything, crime goes down, after all.

They sure are.

Where's the lie?

Probably.

