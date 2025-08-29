Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
VIP
Tennis Fan's Shameful Act: Man Steals Child's Souvenir Hat at US Open, Sparks...
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither...
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got...
Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered...
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...
Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N....
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who...
VIP
Another Perfect Example of What Gov. Gavin Newsom Brags About vs. What Was...
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun...
'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story...
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Sub...

Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force targeted and eliminated Houthis leadership in Yemen, in a coordinated airstrike that was orchestrated to coincide with a speech from Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi.

Advertisement

Here's more from Fox News:

Israel confirmed on Thursday that it carried out an attack on a Houthi target in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, marking the second such strike in less than a week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Houthis were operating under Iran’s direction to harm Israel and its allies. The IDF also blamed the Houthis for 'undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation.'

'As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: 'After the plague of darkness comes the plague of death.' Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off,' Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said after Thursday’s strike.

The Thursday strikes, which were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen, occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, according to YNet. Additionally, the Israeli outlet reported that the speech went on without interruption.

Senator John Fetterman, who has been a vocal supporter of Israel, chimed in:

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

This writer admits: she's a Fetterman fan.

This writer gets it.

Kinda does, at least on this issue.

The only sane one, for sure.

Heh.

Right?

+1000 for the 'Armageddon' reference.

Yes, they are.

He's also the only one to have suffered a massive stroke.

Which says a lot about the state of his fellow Democrats, and none of it good.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HOUTHIS IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Political Violence
Amy Curtis
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got Into College (NO ONE Is Surprised)
Amy Curtis
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement