Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership

Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force targeted and eliminated Houthis leadership in Yemen, in a coordinated airstrike that was orchestrated to coincide with a speech from Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi.

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 Air Force eliminated the top brass of Yemeni Houthis, including their Chief of Staff, while they gathered to watch the weekly sermon of their leader pic.twitter.com/VoBJZu5ro9

Here's more from Fox News:

Israel confirmed on Thursday that it carried out an attack on a Houthi target in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, marking the second such strike in less than a week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Houthis were operating under Iran’s direction to harm Israel and its allies. The IDF also blamed the Houthis for 'undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation.'

'As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: 'After the plague of darkness comes the plague of death.' Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off,' Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said after Thursday’s strike.

The Thursday strikes, which were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen, occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, according to YNet. Additionally, the Israeli outlet reported that the speech went on without interruption.