Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership

Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force targeted and eliminated Houthis leadership in Yemen, in a coordinated airstrike that was orchestrated to coincide with a speech from Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi.
🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 Air Force eliminated the top brass of Yemeni Houthis, including their Chief of Staff, while they gathered to watch the weekly sermon of their leader pic.twitter.com/VoBJZu5ro9— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 28, 2025
Israel confirmed on Thursday that it carried out an attack on a Houthi target in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, marking the second such strike in less than a week.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Houthis were operating under Iran’s direction to harm Israel and its allies. The IDF also blamed the Houthis for 'undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation.'
'As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: 'After the plague of darkness comes the plague of death.' Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off,' Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said after Thursday’s strike.
The Thursday strikes, which were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen, occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, according to YNet. Additionally, the Israeli outlet reported that the speech went on without interruption.
Senator John Fetterman, who has been a vocal supporter of Israel, chimed in:
thank u, next pic.twitter.com/w7JrKb4Zpq— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 29, 2025
This writer admits: she's a Fetterman fan.
I am not supposed to like you this much, dammit!— BrendaBacon (@ChateauBaconLLC) August 29, 2025
This writer gets it.
Fetterman rules— Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) August 29, 2025
Kinda does, at least on this issue.
@SenFettermanPA is the only decent democrat.— Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) August 29, 2025
The only sane one, for sure.
May he rest in pieces.— Peninnah Bloom (@PenninahBloom) August 29, 2025
Heh.
You're really hard to dislike sir 🍻— Simply_Carol (@JustCarol___) August 29, 2025
Right?
https://t.co/IaHt2veLkf pic.twitter.com/OQrlfA6HNq— J. Opus 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@josh_opus) August 29, 2025
+1000 for the 'Armageddon' reference.
Israel is doing the world a service. https://t.co/B4BHJaaRze— Noah Rubin (@NoahGRubin) August 29, 2025
Yes, they are.
Senator Fetterman appears to be the only Democrat who understands. https://t.co/Uknq6nrkoO— Beach49r (@beach49r) August 29, 2025
He's also the only one to have suffered a massive stroke.
Which says a lot about the state of his fellow Democrats, and none of it good.
