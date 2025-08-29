Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the Lowest They've Been In Years (WATCH)

It's Labor Day weekend, and that means a lot of people are traveling for one last chance at summer fun. Usually, gas prices go up around the holiday, given all the travel.

But this year, gas prices are the lowest they've been in a while. So low, in fact, that even CNN can't spin this into an attack on the Trump administration.

WATCH:

Fake News CNN forced to report that gas prices are the LOWEST they've been in years because of Trump:



"OPEC refused to pump more during the Biden years. They are pumping aggressively now — and that is something that the president [Trump] has pushed them to do. That’s the big… pic.twitter.com/F2EeRSkzJF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2025

So you mean when a president advocates for the best interests of his citizens, life gets more affordable?

Wild.

I was expecting her head to explode after that. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 29, 2025

Wouldn't have surprised us if it did.

Exactly right.

So let me get this straight…

For 4 years under Biden, OPEC refused to pump more oil. Gas prices crushed the middle class.



Trump walks back in → suddenly OPEC is pumping like crazy → gas prices hit the lowest in YEARS.



But sure, tell me again how “mean tweets” were the real… — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 29, 2025

Mean tweets were never the problem.

Working people and investors are happy with the direction Trump is leading the country. I dare someone to say it’s what Biden did. pic.twitter.com/PcJj8uZP1d — David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) August 29, 2025

Biden did no such thing.

Also, +1000 for that awesome gif.

Remember when Biden went to “negotiate” with the them and they totally disrespected him. 😂 — Humannoyed_b (@Humannoyed_b) August 29, 2025

No one respected President Roomba.

His brain was gone, even at the start of his term.

OPEC is pumping aggressively because the USA is. They need money. As more oil is on the market, the price drops and they have to sell more to maintain their budgets. So they pump more. https://t.co/98Oah9XDDC — Mark Brown (@Johnnietaco) August 29, 2025

And commuters win.

😂 CNN… even you can’t spin this: Gas prices are the lowest in years thanks to Trump.



🛢️ “OPEC refused to pump under Biden… now they’re pumping aggressively, just like Trump pushed.” https://t.co/rNgekoufwo — WavesImpact💫 (@WavesImpact) August 29, 2025

That they admitted this on air is amazing.

