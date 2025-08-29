Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N....
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the Lowest They've Been In Years (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It's Labor Day weekend, and that means a lot of people are traveling for one last chance at summer fun. Usually, gas prices go up around the holiday, given all the travel.

But this year, gas prices are the lowest they've been in a while. So low, in fact, that even CNN can't spin this into an attack on the Trump administration.

WATCH:

So you mean when a president advocates for the best interests of his citizens, life gets more affordable?

Wild.

Wouldn't have surprised us if it did.

Exactly right.

Mean tweets were never the problem.

Biden did no such thing.

Also, +1000 for that awesome gif.

No one respected President Roomba.

His brain was gone, even at the start of his term.

And commuters win.

That they admitted this on air is amazing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

