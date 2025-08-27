Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged...
Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge
Newsom’s Power Couple Cash-In: Governor’s Wife Nets $300K from Donors Tied to His...
The Minneapolis Mayor Would Be Making This Same Plea If the Shooter Had...
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged...
Video Shows Alleged School Shooter Stabbing a Knife Into Sketch of Church Layout
DC Mayor's By-the-Numbers Praise for Trump's Crime Fighting Surge Just Obliterated Dem Tal...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says It Was ‘Clearly One of These Automatic Rifles’ Used...
VIP
The Hidden Dangers of Gender-Affirming Hormones: Fueling Violence and Psychosis in Trans Y...
FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About...

We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Warner Bros., file

When this writer was five, her father took an old pair of her shoes and painstakingly glued red glitter to them, so she could have ruby slippers and be Dorothy for Halloween. She lived and breathed 'The Wizard of Oz' from a young age, and it remains one of her all-time favorite movies.

Advertisement

But the woke machine comes for all and no movie, no matter how beloved, is safe from being destroyed in the name of 'modern audiences.' 

Here's more from Deadline:

Everyone. Everywhere.

The 'modern audiences' that don't exist.

They're not trying to recreate it. They're destroying it.

Same.

Okay, this made us laugh.

Recommended

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Almost a century and now they'll destroy it.

Yes it is.

Nah. They don't do that anymore.

'How do you do, fellow kids?'

Heh.

And it's this.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MUSIC WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter
Amy Curtis
Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in Your Hand
Brett T.
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
Brett T.
Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the COVID Vaccine
Brett T.
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter Amy Curtis
Advertisement