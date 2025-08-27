We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz'

When this writer was five, her father took an old pair of her shoes and painstakingly glued red glitter to them, so she could have ruby slippers and be Dorothy for Halloween. She lived and breathed 'The Wizard of Oz' from a young age, and it remains one of her all-time favorite movies.

But the woke machine comes for all and no movie, no matter how beloved, is safe from being destroyed in the name of 'modern audiences.'

A modernized ‘WIZARD OF OZ’ series is in the works at Prime Video



• From Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and creator Gina Matthews



• Will be YA-focused with the Yellow Brick Road used as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/lq65xAGSTS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 26, 2025

"Modern Audiences" sure to be the focus. — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) August 27, 2025

The 'modern audiences' that don't exist.

This is going to suck a**.



Stop messing with and trying to recreate perfect movies. — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) August 27, 2025

They're not trying to recreate it. They're destroying it.

Thanks. I hate it. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) August 27, 2025

Same.

Okay, this made us laugh.

The Wizard of Oz released 86 years ago today.



25 August 1939



pic.twitter.com/4DkYzTN1P8 — Captain Atom (@captainatomIDC) August 26, 2025

Almost a century and now they'll destroy it.

each word of this tweet more upsetting than the last https://t.co/sj0cLuJ4FC — staid (@staidindoors) August 26, 2025

Yes it is.

'Modernized'



Already out



I'm tired of modern fairytale settings and subversions



There's 40 canon books to pull from, and barely a few have ever had big adaptations



Can we get some of those instead please? https://t.co/Qy8Szs12e4 — 🩷🩵🩷JemStarGold🩷🩵🩷 (@JemStarGold) August 27, 2025

Nah. They don't do that anymore.

“Yellow Brick Road used as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today” and it’s made by a bunch of 50-60 years olds. Good job guys, surely this one will resonate with Gen Z. https://t.co/5d2XSqNGvv — harper (@bttrcrssnt) August 26, 2025

'How do you do, fellow kids?'

Me: “there are no bad ideas!”



Me after reading this: “okay there’s at least one bad idea.” https://t.co/a47t9SDCk0 — mktoon (@mktoon) August 27, 2025

Heh.

And it's this.

