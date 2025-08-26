Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Journalist Leaves Reuters Because Western Media Doesn't Hate Israel Enough

This writer has often said that journalists are really propagandists and stenographers, often for the DNC, but also for terrorist groups like Hamas.

This is one example of the latter.

Meet Valerie Zink, who quit Reuters because they apparently 'betrayed' journalists in Gaza.

I can’t in good conscience continue to work for Reuters given their betrayal of journalists in Gaza and culpability in the assassination of 245 our colleagues. pic.twitter.com/WO6tjHqDIU — Valerie Zink (@valeriezink) August 26, 2025

You mean like Anas Al-Sharif, a 'journalist' who celebrated the October 7 terror attacks?

So proud of you — May I suggest you stay out of journalism entirely for the rest of your life — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 26, 2025

Solid advice.

It’s a good start, but you should quit journalism entirely. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 26, 2025

Yep.

Oh no. An activist has left her "job". — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 26, 2025

However, will we cope?

I'm sure there are plenty of terrorist regimes you could go work for. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 26, 2025

Let us know how that works out for ya, Val.

TLDR. Goodbye — Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 26, 2025

LMAO.

Well played.

So you are a colleague to terrorists and murderers who pose as reporters. Not a good look. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) August 26, 2025

Not a good look at all.

I hear Hamas is hiring.



You may even get to ride along on an Oct 7th style attack carrying explosives for the jihadis.



It'd be a dream job for you, I'm guessing — Temu Illinois Irish James (@blackdoglurking) August 26, 2025

The sexual harassment policies are lax, but the uniforms look sharp on camera.

Reuters, of course, has done nothing but promote Hamas propaganda like all other news outlets.



But you can never be progressive enough and you can never hate Israel enough for the activists.



Journalists are activists who put their activism first. https://t.co/mliRedJifK — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 26, 2025

They sure are.

No worries. We'll hit you on this new beeper right here with a new job opportunity. https://t.co/4mzyENffaG — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 26, 2025

Oof.

AWFL reaches new lows.



Note her avi. Explains pretty much everything. 🙄



👇 https://t.co/KSD1VbpEod — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) August 26, 2025

Yeah, it explains everything.

In solidarity with Valerie Zink and Anas Al-Sharif together with all other journalists lost in Gaza, I’m unfollowing @Reuters. In fact, duck @Reuters. https://t.co/rUxNUfikqD — Kirchoff (@_247256) August 26, 2025

That'll show 'em.

It's been allowed to carry on this long precisely because powerhouse media orgs have turned a blind eye, and worse, directly enabled this genocide. https://t.co/CqcIFoOLBW — Akil Yunus✊🇵🇸🍉 (@akil_y) August 26, 2025

This is an absolute lie. The media has done nothing but smear and libel Israel since the war started.

The so-called 'journalists' being killed are either actual members of Hamas or palling around with the terrorists who killed over 1,000 Israeli men, women, and children and who are still holding many hostages.

But I will try to build my brand and pick up some likes and follows atop the corpses of my fellow dead “journalists” by announcing to the whole world that I’m horrified by their deaths. https://t.co/qEgF2E6Kee — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) August 26, 2025

Bingo. Never let a crisis go to waste.

