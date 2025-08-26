VIP
The Democrats Have Never Taken the High Road
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Number One Priority Is to Put an...
Colombia's Far-Left President Picks Dude in Drag as 'Women's Minister'— Apparently Men Do...
Trump Honors Fallen Heroes: Gold Star Families Gather on the Four Year Anniversary...
Bucking the Narrative: White House Correspondent Iris Tao THANKS Trump for Cleaning Up...
Gavin Newsom's California Humble-Brag Hot Air Popped by Ben Shapiro's Per-Capita Reality C...
Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be...
Actor Nobody's Heard of Tries to Regain Relevance by Claiming Dave Chappelle Airing...
Map Slap: Democrats Facing Double-Digit Electoral College Swing to the GOP Per 2030...
Make It Make Sense: Lt. Governor of IL Says Fighting Crime In Her...
Eric Swalwell's Grocery Store Stunt: Another Goofy Lie From Congress's Favorite Flatulent...
The Plot Thickens: Guess Who's to Blame for Kroger Stores Closing In Washington...
CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help...
Nicholas Kristof's Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He...

Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Journalist Leaves Reuters Because Western Media Doesn't Hate Israel Enough

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 26, 2025

This writer has often said that journalists are really propagandists and stenographers, often for the DNC, but also for terrorist groups like Hamas.

This is one example of the latter. 

Meet Valerie Zink, who quit Reuters because they apparently 'betrayed' journalists in Gaza.

You mean like Anas Al-Sharif, a 'journalist' who celebrated the October 7 terror attacks?

Solid advice.

Yep.

However, will we cope?

Let us know how that works out for ya, Val.

LMAO.

Well played.

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
Not a good look at all.

The sexual harassment policies are lax, but the uniforms look sharp on camera.

They sure are.

Oof.

Yeah, it explains everything.

That'll show 'em.

This is an absolute lie. The media has done nothing but smear and libel Israel since the war started.

The so-called 'journalists' being killed are either actual members of Hamas or palling around with the terrorists who killed over 1,000 Israeli men, women, and children and who are still holding many hostages.

Bingo. Never let a crisis go to waste.

