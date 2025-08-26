CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers

The brazenness of this is almost -- almost -- breathtaking.

But this is what the Democratic Party has become, and we must expose it every chance we get.

WATCH:

Michigan Democrat Rep. Carrie Rheingans urges kids on tiktok to contact her so she can help them get puberty blockers and m*tiIation surgery 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/woe6QCXZO9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025

Incredible.

One of the most horrifying videos that I've ever seen posted by a politician. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 26, 2025

Truly horrifying.

"We're coming for your kids."



2017: Republican conspiracy theory.

2025: Democrat platform. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 26, 2025

Bingo.

That's logically sound.

Arrest her now before our children fall victim to this evil woman. How about letting our kids grow up first so they can make a mature decision. It is proven that children cannot make a rational decision because their brain has not fully developed to full maturity yet. pic.twitter.com/MlKf6oqtvE — Andrea🔥 (@SemperFi0101) August 26, 2025

We don't let people get tattoos, vote, or serve in the military until they're 18, and they can't smoke or drink until they're 21. But Democrats think they can consent to life-altering, irreversible 'gender-affirming care' when they're still kids.

Get your kids off TIkTok — House of Trad (@house_of_trad) August 26, 2025

TikTok is banned in this writer's household.

Democrats are a societal group that is offended by the thought of castration for rapists, considering it a cruel punishment. Yet, they actively promote the chemical castration and mutilation of children, especially without parental knowledge or consent. — John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) August 26, 2025

Make it make sense.

We love that this is now on Harmeet Dhillon's radar now.

One of my greatest achievements as a Florida legislator was to ban this demonic evil in Florida.



Democrats are fighting to destroy children. https://t.co/quIsCxG5SJ — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) August 26, 2025

They sure are.

Thalidomide was safe and effective until we found out it wasn’t. There have been many such cases.



Eugenics was the scientific consensus until it was taken to its logical conclusion.



Genital mutilation (I refuse to call it the fake term) will be the same as eugenics. https://t.co/wi9rJzQr17 pic.twitter.com/oJUBgsuS00 — Walter Wiggins (@TheWalterMagic) August 26, 2025

Yes, it will be.

It sure does.

And Rep. Rheingans didn't like being called out.

Rep Carrie Rheingans claims she’s just telling kids she loves them when she offered to help them get puberty blockers and chop off their body parts



This creep is an elected Rep… what a sick groomer https://t.co/TPjQVOD7vo pic.twitter.com/PI1LGy3nQ3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025

Yeah, that's not what she's doing. At all.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



