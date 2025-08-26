Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He...
CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:10 PM on August 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

The brazenness of this is almost -- almost -- breathtaking.

But this is what the Democratic Party has become, and we must expose it every chance we get.

WATCH:

Incredible.

Truly horrifying.

Bingo.

That's logically sound.

We don't let people get tattoos, vote, or serve in the military until they're 18, and they can't smoke or drink until they're 21. But Democrats think they can consent to life-altering, irreversible 'gender-affirming care' when they're still kids. 

TikTok is banned in this writer's household.

Make it make sense.

We love that this is now on Harmeet Dhillon's radar now.

They sure are.

Yes, it will be.

It sure does.

And Rep. Rheingans didn't like being called out.

Yeah, that's not what she's doing. At all.

