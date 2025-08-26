CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers

The brazenness of this is almost -- almost -- breathtaking.
But this is what the Democratic Party has become, and we must expose it every chance we get.
WATCH:
Michigan Democrat Rep. Carrie Rheingans urges kids on tiktok to contact her so she can help them get puberty blockers and m*tiIation surgery 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/woe6QCXZO9— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025
Incredible.
One of the most horrifying videos that I've ever seen posted by a politician.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 26, 2025
Truly horrifying.
"We're coming for your kids."— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 26, 2025
2017: Republican conspiracy theory.
2025: Democrat platform.
Bingo.
Absurd pic.twitter.com/MpDEzTm0iA— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 26, 2025
That's logically sound.
Arrest her now before our children fall victim to this evil woman. How about letting our kids grow up first so they can make a mature decision. It is proven that children cannot make a rational decision because their brain has not fully developed to full maturity yet. pic.twitter.com/MlKf6oqtvE— Andrea🔥 (@SemperFi0101) August 26, 2025
We don't let people get tattoos, vote, or serve in the military until they're 18, and they can't smoke or drink until they're 21. But Democrats think they can consent to life-altering, irreversible 'gender-affirming care' when they're still kids.
Get your kids off TIkTok— House of Trad (@house_of_trad) August 26, 2025
TikTok is banned in this writer's household.
Democrats are a societal group that is offended by the thought of castration for rapists, considering it a cruel punishment. Yet, they actively promote the chemical castration and mutilation of children, especially without parental knowledge or consent.— John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) August 26, 2025
Make it make sense.
What a creep! https://t.co/5qYbYQXysR— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) August 26, 2025
We love that this is now on Harmeet Dhillon's radar now.
One of my greatest achievements as a Florida legislator was to ban this demonic evil in Florida.— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) August 26, 2025
Democrats are fighting to destroy children. https://t.co/quIsCxG5SJ
They sure are.
Thalidomide was safe and effective until we found out it wasn’t. There have been many such cases.— Walter Wiggins (@TheWalterMagic) August 26, 2025
Eugenics was the scientific consensus until it was taken to its logical conclusion.
Genital mutilation (I refuse to call it the fake term) will be the same as eugenics. https://t.co/wi9rJzQr17 pic.twitter.com/oJUBgsuS00
Yes, it will be.
Sounds like an excellent opportunity for a sting operation on TikTok, @FBI, @FBIDirectorKash, @FBIDDBongino. https://t.co/hVggVUrOFc— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 26, 2025
It sure does.
And Rep. Rheingans didn't like being called out.
Rep Carrie Rheingans claims she’s just telling kids she loves them when she offered to help them get puberty blockers and chop off their body parts— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025
This creep is an elected Rep… what a sick groomer https://t.co/TPjQVOD7vo pic.twitter.com/PI1LGy3nQ3
Yeah, that's not what she's doing. At all.
