Actor Nobody's Heard of Tries to Regain Relevance by Claiming Dave Chappelle Airing on Netflix Is Fascism

It's been a while since we last discussed the Netflix/Dave Chappelle controversy. If you've forgotten, the trans activist crowd tried to get Dave Chappelle canceled for 'anti-trans' jokes in his stand-up routine. When he made an appearance on SNL a few years ago, writers threatened to boycott, and a club canceled a performance over Leftist outrage.

But Marc Maron (don't worry, this writer had to look up who he was, too) has brought it back from the dead, calling Netflix's understandable business decision to keep Chappelle 'fascism.'

Marc Maron Says Netflix Chose Dave Chappelle Over Trans Community and ‘That’s How Fascism Works in Business,’ Calls Out Bill Maher’s ‘Desperate Chasing of Relevance’https://t.co/Bt3EOIZww0 — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

Marc Maron recently appeared on 'Pod Save America' (via Vulture) and doubled down on his criticisms of Bill Maher. While the 'WTF' host acknowledged that he joined Maher on HBO’s 'Real Time' three times in the past, he has since turned on Maher in recent years. Maron already called Maher out earlier this summer for being partial to “some of the things” Donald Trump is doing in his second administration as U.S. president. 'I can’t do it,' Maron now said when 'Pod Save America' host Jon Lovett asked him about Maher. 'I always had a problem with his tone, and it happens with some of the other boomers, there’s this desperate chasing of relevance that changes someone’s mind in terms of how they approach what they do and also kind of makes the whole undertaking feel desperate.'

That's a take, for sure.

Yeah, he needs them.

As this writer said, she had to look him up.

Everything is fascism! — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) August 25, 2025

And when everything is fascism, nothing is.

Yeah, the only way to beat fascism is to silence the voices that hurt your feelings. Duh. — Worth it or Woke? (reviews) (@worthitorwoke) August 25, 2025

Of course it is.

Not.

So in this example Dave Chappelle is the fascist? Really? https://t.co/bvSHoIjCKy pic.twitter.com/hfwER475be — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) August 26, 2025

Netflix is, but he's saying Chappelle is fascist-adjacent.

Maron having the self awareness to understand the left became so f***ing obnoxious and annoying that regular folks flocked to Trump, but not enough self awareness to realize he’s doing the exact same thing is *chefs kiss* https://t.co/w96QgCeP4K — KellywoodFam (@KellywoodCircus) August 25, 2025

Yes, it is.

Thanks for making me look up who Marc Maron is. https://t.co/HWJ8foU9fE — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) August 26, 2025

You're not alone.

Honestly Marc Maron is just bitter. He doesn't actually care about fascism https://t.co/eTA6KfJ1Hc — The Boy Named Annie (@i_am_kan) August 25, 2025

It's just a word that hits the right political buttons and that's all he cares about.

It rules that he chose to end the podcast and immediately show that he's actually been censoring himself for the last 15 years. https://t.co/9aakkbeoOu — nick (@nickmoscato) August 25, 2025

That was the cherry on top.

