Actor Nobody's Heard of Tries to Regain Relevance by Claiming Dave Chappelle Airing on Netflix Is Fascism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 26, 2025
It's been a while since we last discussed the Netflix/Dave Chappelle controversy. If you've forgotten, the trans activist crowd tried to get Dave Chappelle canceled for 'anti-trans' jokes in his stand-up routine. When he made an appearance on SNL a few years ago, writers threatened to boycott, and a club canceled a performance over Leftist outrage.

But Marc Maron (don't worry, this writer had to look up who he was, too) has brought it back from the dead, calling Netflix's understandable business decision to keep Chappelle 'fascism.'

Here's more from Variety:

Marc Maron recently appeared on 'Pod Save America' (via Vulture) and doubled down on his criticisms of Bill Maher. While the 'WTF' host acknowledged that he joined Maher on HBO’s 'Real Time' three times in the past, he has since turned on Maher in recent years. Maron already called Maher out earlier this summer for being partial to “some of the things” Donald Trump is doing in his second administration as U.S. president.

'I can’t do it,' Maron now said when 'Pod Save America' host Jon Lovett asked him about Maher. 'I always had a problem with his tone, and it happens with some of the other boomers, there’s this desperate chasing of relevance that changes someone’s mind in terms of how they approach what they do and also kind of makes the whole undertaking feel desperate.'

That's a take, for sure.

Yeah, he needs them.

As this writer said, she had to look him up.

And when everything is fascism, nothing is.

Of course it is.

Not.

Netflix is, but he's saying Chappelle is fascist-adjacent.

Yes, it is.

You're not alone.

It's just a word that hits the right political buttons and that's all he cares about.

That was the cherry on top.

