You'll Be NOT SHOCKED to Learn CA Senator Scott Wiener Is LYING About Florida 'Banning' Anne Frank Book

This story is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, why does a California State Senator care what happens in Florida schools, and second, you won't be shocked to learn Scott Wiener is lying about Florida schools.

Florida banning the Diary of Anne Frank tells you everything you need to know about the MAGA movement. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 25, 2025

This is not true.

A graphic novel adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank was removed because it contained nudity. It's also no surprise that Wiener, who has proposed some very questionable bills around minors and the LGBTQ agenda, would be mad that a book with nudity was removed from classrooms.

The original version of the book is part of Florida's eighth-grade curriculum, and Wiener's post got the Community Note treatment.

Diary of a Young Girl, by Anne Frank, is part of the 8th-grade curriculum of the Florida Department of Education.

We love Community Notes sometimes.

You should delete your tweet pic.twitter.com/lnbV8HVwgz — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 25, 2025

He will not.

Scott Wiener wanting the pornographic Anne Frank version ("Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation”) available for CHILDREN instead of the original (which was NEVER banned) tells you EVERYTHING you already KNEW about HIM. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 25, 2025

Everything, and none of it good.

Your state is trash can. Maybe focus on that instead of pretend stories you heard from grandma on Facebook. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 25, 2025

It's much easier to attack the functioning state of Florida than to clean up the mess Scott and his fellow Democrats created.

If Democrats lacked dishonesty they would have nothing — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 25, 2025

Absolutely nothing.

Democrats needing to completely fabricate every criticism they have of Republicans tells you everything you need to know about the MAGA movement. https://t.co/yU1Gnh8OxP — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 25, 2025

It sure does.

This is just a lie. Not only is Anne Frank’s diary not “banned” in Florida — it’s on @EducationFL recommended reading list. https://t.co/8901a7NqpU pic.twitter.com/QaG4uTEn73 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2025

Get wrecked, Wiener.

This didn’t happen. Indeed, the book is on the mandatory reading list, as is the topic of the Holocaust more broadly. One Florida school did pull a *graphic novel* based on Anne Frank; right or wrong, the charge there was that it “minimized,” not focused on, the Holocaust. https://t.co/LbFXhPH7a3 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 25, 2025

It also had nudity and focused on Frank's sexuality.

All LGBTQ activists lie too. https://t.co/bRFslCwf5N — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 25, 2025

They sure do.

Ignoring for a moment that this didn’t happen, but isn’t minimizing the holocaust more of a left-wing thing now? To them, everything is a genocide. https://t.co/hOUMumz7vV — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 25, 2025

It sure is.

This is the thing about people like Wiener. His ideology is totally insane, and from top to bottom, he relies on lies to prop up his belief system. The below tweet is a lie. Florida doesn't ban the book. https://t.co/yl6DV9mJ3I — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 25, 2025

And Wiener didn't correct it or delete the post. Because he's a liar.

