Oh, the Irony! Check Out Why a Lawyer for Kilmar Abrego Garcia Says...
Your Race Card Has Been Declined: Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crime Crackdown Unfairly...
Ex-Meta Executive Nick Clegg's Sleepless Nights: Regretting Facebook's Trump Ban Blunder
VIP
WaPo, Finger Claps, and the 'Queer Ballroom Scene': Why the Media is Dead...
DENIAL: Scott Jennings Notes Dems Keep Digging an Electoral Hole With Their Pro-Crime...
DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her...
We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home...
Bill Melugin Notes CNN's Determined to Ensure 'the Maryland Man Brand Lives On'
Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat...
Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha
Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling As ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had...
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment...

You'll Be NOT SHOCKED to Learn CA Senator Scott Wiener Is LYING About Florida 'Banning' Anne Frank Book

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file

This story is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, why does a California State Senator care what happens in Florida schools, and second, you won't be shocked to learn Scott Wiener is lying about Florida schools.

Advertisement

This is not true.

A graphic novel adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank was removed because it contained nudity. It's also no surprise that Wiener, who has proposed some very questionable bills around minors and the LGBTQ agenda, would be mad that a book with nudity was removed from classrooms.

The original version of the book is part of Florida's eighth-grade curriculum, and Wiener's post got the Community Note treatment.

Diary of a Young Girl, by Anne Frank, is part of the 8th-grade curriculum of the Florida Department of Education.

We love Community Notes sometimes.

He will not.

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Everything, and none of it good.

It's much easier to attack the functioning state of Florida than to clean up the mess Scott and his fellow Democrats created.

Absolutely nothing.

It sure does.

Get wrecked, Wiener.

Advertisement

It also had nudity and focused on Frank's sexuality.

They sure do.

It sure is.

And Wiener didn't correct it or delete the post. Because he's a liar.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA EDUCATION FLORIDA LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her Stuff Back (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Your Race Card Has Been Declined: Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crime Crackdown Unfairly Targets Black Mayors
Amy Curtis
Ex-Meta Executive Nick Clegg's Sleepless Nights: Regretting Facebook's Trump Ban Blunder
justmindy
DENIAL: Scott Jennings Notes Dems Keep Digging an Electoral Hole With Their Pro-Crime Positions (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders Amy Curtis
Advertisement