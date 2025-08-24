After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barrel 'Snowflakes'

Jonathan Capehart is disappointed in us, ladies and gentlemen.

See, if you have opinions on the Cracker Barrel rebrand, you're now a 'snowflake.' It's an odd take, seeing as Cracker Barrel's stock tanked after news of the rebrand -- that's an indicator it's more than a few perpetually online folks who are unhappy about the changes.

But that didn't stop Capehart from attacking people:

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said Saturday he's "so sick" of the "snowflakes" who are "losing their minds" over Cracker Barrel's changes: "There are so many things that offend them." pic.twitter.com/F0j92BbczT — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart almost lost his cool on Saturday when discussing the backlash against Cracker Barrel’s redesigned logo. During an episode of MSNBC’s 'The Weekend,' Capehart and co-host Eugene Daniels criticized those outraged over the restaurant’s recent logo redesign, arguing that the backlash is a waste of time and another excuse for MAGA supporters to play the victim. 'There are real things people are concerned about, and they’re losing their minds over a redesign. What the — See? I’m trying not to curse,' Capehart told his co-host.

For laughs, this writer went back through previous Twitchy articles to see the things that Capehart got his knickers in a twist over, and that list includes:

Trump's mental acuity (or the 'lack of coverage').

Parental rights.

Florida's mislabeled 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

'Obamagate.'

The Covington Catholic students.

We're not 'offended' by Cracker Barrel's changes.



We're trying to WARN Cracker Barrel before it's too late.



It's up to Cracker Barrel to listen. — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) August 24, 2025

And the stock market is proving us right.

We aren’t losing our minds.



We didn’t want to lose the nostalgia that CB was famous for and the attraction.



The rebranding is taking away the whole charm of their locations.



They would have been better off just refreshing the menus and working on quality control and… — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) August 24, 2025

The Left always projects its failings onto the right.

A liberal Black Dem has the AUDACITY to complain about “things offending Republican snowflakes”



If you literally look at them the wrong way, he will cry “Racism” & “White Supremacy”!!! — Recover Republic 🇺🇸☀️ (@RecoverRepub) August 24, 2025

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Trolls tend to have a better chance of working when things are more relevant. Using "snowflakes" to try to trigger conservatives 10 years after they've stopped using it as an insult isn't really cutting edge. — NERKISH (@NerkNews) August 23, 2025

Truth.

Jonathan Capehart quit his job at WaPo because he didn’t like what Jeff Bezos was doing - he was offended!! Hypocrite — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) August 23, 2025

He sure did.

Terrible marketing always offend me. — H O T in MEMPHIS (@901Mempho) August 24, 2025

It sure does.

Jonathan Capehart is a part of a network that says I'm a hateful bigot for existing. He can get off his high horse. https://t.co/NgrlUTVrkT — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 24, 2025

Yeah. Get off that high horse, Jonathan.

Again, for the hearing & thinking impaired: it's not just about the sign & ugly stores. They are a condensed symbol of a corporation that had food & service problems but decided to wokify instead of fixing them. DEI, Pride, gay influencer marketing. The sign represents all that. https://t.co/pKr998FHCl — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) August 24, 2025

The problems are deeper than the logo.

I love how s***libs still believe this is an effective tactic.



Like, buddy. You guys just threw a s***fit over a jeans ad because it didn’t have a fat genderfluid minority.



We know what you’re doing here. https://t.co/YsrIhU8L4Z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 24, 2025

We all know.

