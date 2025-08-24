JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day...
After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barrel 'Snowflakes'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 24, 2025
meme

Jonathan Capehart is disappointed in us, ladies and gentlemen.

See, if you have opinions on the Cracker Barrel rebrand, you're now a 'snowflake.' It's an odd take, seeing as Cracker Barrel's stock tanked after news of the rebrand -- that's an indicator it's more than a few perpetually online folks who are unhappy about the changes.

But that didn't stop Capehart from attacking people:

Here's more from Fox News:

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart almost lost his cool on Saturday when discussing the backlash against Cracker Barrel’s redesigned logo.

During an episode of MSNBC’s 'The Weekend,' Capehart and co-host Eugene Daniels criticized those outraged over the restaurant’s recent logo redesign, arguing that the backlash is a waste of time and another excuse for MAGA supporters to play the victim. 

'There are real things people are concerned about, and they’re losing their minds over a redesign. What the — See? I’m trying not to curse,' Capehart told his co-host.

For laughs, this writer went back through previous Twitchy articles to see the things that Capehart got his knickers in a twist over, and that list includes:

Trump's mental acuity (or the 'lack of coverage').

Parental rights.

Florida's mislabeled 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

'Obamagate.'

The Covington Catholic students.

Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE
Amy Curtis
And the stock market is proving us right.

The Left always projects its failings onto the right.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Truth.

He sure did.

It sure does.

Yeah. Get off that high horse, Jonathan.

The problems are deeper than the logo.

We all know.

