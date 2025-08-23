'I Accept Your Terms:' J.K. Rowling Slaps Down Trans Activist's Demand for Intimacy Equity

Ted Cruz and Others Made It Awkward for Dems After Gavin Newsom Blamed...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 23, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The Left's definition of equity can be summed up thusly: heads we win, tails you lose. They don't want people to be equal; they want their preferred groups to be given an advantage, and they'll put their thumbs on the scale to make it happen.

Sometimes, it's insidious and dangerous. Other times, it's downright stupid.

Like this:

Okay, dude. Whatever you say.

J.K. Rowling replied as only she can:

Heh.

It's a rule.

It's 'fair' or something.

They/them sure is.

Heh.

You'd think they'd learn. They have not learned.

We sure do.

'Sophie' didn't think that through, did he?

It's sexual assault, full stop.

The Left argued for years that any sexual encounter required ongoing and enthusiastic consent. Right up until it didn't work in their favor.

Total mystery.

All over.

Bingo.

It's absolutely off the charts.

