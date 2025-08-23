'I Accept Your Terms:' J.K. Rowling Slaps Down Trans Activist's Demand for Intimacy Equity

The Left's definition of equity can be summed up thusly: heads we win, tails you lose. They don't want people to be equal; they want their preferred groups to be given an advantage, and they'll put their thumbs on the scale to make it happen.

Sometimes, it's insidious and dangerous. Other times, it's downright stupid.

Like this:

If trans people have to announce they're trans before sex, then cis people should as well.



That's called equity. — Sophie Molly 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) August 23, 2025

Okay, dude. Whatever you say.

J.K. Rowling replied as only she can:

The man who witnessed me giving birth to his children might find it a tad odd that I keep announcing that I'm a woman before we have sex, but fine, I accept your terms. pic.twitter.com/J4jmrz4KUh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 23, 2025

Heh.

It’s almost a rule at this point that whatever new accomodation, behavior, or policy is being justified in reference to “equity” is almost invariably something manifestly retarded — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) August 23, 2025

It's a rule.

Omg. These people are nuts. Who tf are they to demand WE as women have to do anything? — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 23, 2025

It's 'fair' or something.

They/them is showing the mental gymnastics of a psycho wanting to trick a person into a sexual act for a kick. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) August 23, 2025

They/them sure is.

Sophie is as bright as a used matchstick. — Just Patrick Hall™ 🦎 (@Better4Pat) August 23, 2025

Heh.

The number of one liners available are so numerous here that it boggles the mind.



You would think Rowling's foes would understand that a woman who can make up an entire fantasy world is not going to have any trouble coming up with a clever comeback to make them look like fools. — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) August 23, 2025

You'd think they'd learn. They have not learned.

My favorite author also just so happens to be my favorite online troll.



We live in the best timeline 😂 pic.twitter.com/pxx2Mh8ly4 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 23, 2025

We sure do.

Cis people should have to announce they're trans before sex? Like, as a prank? pic.twitter.com/lFsuI4PJB9 — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) August 23, 2025

'Sophie' didn't think that through, did he?

If the few dudes who pass (after too much alcohol) don't mention that they are cosplaying as women before the clothes come off, they may discover that a lot of men get irritable about that. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) August 23, 2025

It's sexual assault, full stop.

The Left argued for years that any sexual encounter required ongoing and enthusiastic consent. Right up until it didn't work in their favor.

Total mystery.

Mentally ill people are all over this app https://t.co/3mm7HV8WFV — Dark Grok (@DarkGr0k) August 23, 2025

All over.

Why? Why should an honest person with nothing to hide have to announce their sex? It's already obvious. https://t.co/7SMxfze5nc — Inquisitor Duckinius (@gtlpguanthwei) August 23, 2025

Bingo.

Spot on, JK! It's absolutely diabolical. These people are off the charts with their thinking. https://t.co/ob2FTWOpqV — Better world needed 🦁 (@JSS2701) August 23, 2025

It's absolutely off the charts.

