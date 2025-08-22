You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel Instead of Trump

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 22, 2025
Twitchy

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is all over the news this week, after both Republicans and Democrats united behind bipartisan dislike of the new logo and dining room aesthetic.

But so-called journalist Jim Acosta didn't seem to get the memo.

'Dear Diary ... President Trump is stealing Congressional seats and everyone is talking about Cracker Barrel!' 

Call a whaaaa-mbulance.

He blocked replies, too.

We sure do.

He has not.

There you go, confusing Acosta with facts.

It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

Sam J.
This is fair.

Heh.

And a brave firefighter. Or something.

Ouch.

Remember that? We do.

D: Both B & C.

So. Edgy.

Not.

If Acosta didn't have double standards, he wouldn't have any.

He likes that, though.

And they would have us believe they were fair and objective before leaving their respective outlets. They were anything but.

