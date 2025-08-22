You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel Instead of Trump

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is all over the news this week, after both Republicans and Democrats united behind bipartisan dislike of the new logo and dining room aesthetic.

Advertisement

But so-called journalist Jim Acosta didn't seem to get the memo.

The president of the United States is trying to steal congressional seats so

I don’t give a f**k about the Cracker Barrel logo discussion. Good night and have a pleasant tomorrow. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2025

'Dear Diary ... President Trump is stealing Congressional seats and everyone is talking about Cracker Barrel!'

Call a whaaaa-mbulance.

He blocked replies, too.

Remember when this guy pretended to be a journalist? https://t.co/NsX0hP0nXT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2025

We sure do.

Have you tried calming down? https://t.co/SgdtXztwx3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 22, 2025

He has not.

Steal seats in Congress? Texas is doing what other states have done, Mr Short Term Memory. No one really cares about Cracker Barrel BTW. https://t.co/Gd1P9lnKrS — Tony Casual (@BumpDatMess) August 22, 2025

There you go, confusing Acosta with facts.

Tell me more about stealing congressional seats https://t.co/uAsjkSaHeE pic.twitter.com/b5q8BOkQuN — Righty (@RightyTighty392) August 22, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

Turning replies off should instantly disqualify a post for monetization https://t.co/OsHiqPMUCr — Matt (@amattattack) August 22, 2025

This is fair.

Heh.

It’s pretty funny that just a couple years ago we were expected to believe this clown was an objective “journalist.” https://t.co/toijRMZ2T2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 22, 2025

And a brave firefighter. Or something.

Jimmy’s just mad because he has to use to a booster seat at Cracker Barrel https://t.co/eBc7mOjG7W — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 22, 2025

Ouch.

You should go ask the AI skinsuit of a dead child what they think, Jim. https://t.co/UTIG53WXDk — VulpesVenerabilis (@VVenerabilis) August 22, 2025

Remember that? We do.

D: Both B & C.

An actual journalist would point out the history of Democrats gerrymandering their states to eliminate Republican seats. But we all know Acosta is a partisan hack and always was one.



He's so edgy though! 🙄 https://t.co/hWeMxY80kb — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) August 22, 2025

Advertisement

So. Edgy.

Not.

"It's ok when my side does it but it is a threat to democracy™ when the other side does it." https://t.co/t06y3D1O3u — Nucking Futs (@WDE2011) August 22, 2025

If Acosta didn't have double standards, he wouldn't have any.

The governors of California and New York are trying to steal congressional seats too, Jimmy. https://t.co/eBc7mOjG7W — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 22, 2025

He likes that, though.

Amazing to watch these guys leave their jobs with MSM news orgs and become rabid, anti-Trump Democrats... https://t.co/1gC5xxi8GH — Dean in Alabama ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) August 22, 2025

And they would have us believe they were fair and objective before leaving their respective outlets. They were anything but.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.