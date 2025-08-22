You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel Instead of Trump

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is all over the news this week, after both Republicans and Democrats united behind bipartisan dislike of the new logo and dining room aesthetic.
But so-called journalist Jim Acosta didn't seem to get the memo.
The president of the United States is trying to steal congressional seats so— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2025
I don’t give a f**k about the Cracker Barrel logo discussion. Good night and have a pleasant tomorrow.
'Dear Diary ... President Trump is stealing Congressional seats and everyone is talking about Cracker Barrel!'
Call a whaaaa-mbulance.
He blocked replies, too.
Remember when this guy pretended to be a journalist? https://t.co/NsX0hP0nXT— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2025
We sure do.
Have you tried calming down? https://t.co/SgdtXztwx3— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 22, 2025
He has not.
Steal seats in Congress? Texas is doing what other states have done, Mr Short Term Memory. No one really cares about Cracker Barrel BTW. https://t.co/Gd1P9lnKrS— Tony Casual (@BumpDatMess) August 22, 2025
There you go, confusing Acosta with facts.
Tell me more about stealing congressional seats https://t.co/uAsjkSaHeE pic.twitter.com/b5q8BOkQuN— Righty (@RightyTighty392) August 22, 2025
It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.
Recommended
Turning replies off should instantly disqualify a post for monetization https://t.co/OsHiqPMUCr— Matt (@amattattack) August 22, 2025
This is fair.
Take a Midol, Jimmy. https://t.co/T1U7QEVApR— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 22, 2025
Heh.
It’s pretty funny that just a couple years ago we were expected to believe this clown was an objective “journalist.” https://t.co/toijRMZ2T2— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 22, 2025
And a brave firefighter. Or something.
Jimmy’s just mad because he has to use to a booster seat at Cracker Barrel https://t.co/eBc7mOjG7W— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 22, 2025
Ouch.
You should go ask the AI skinsuit of a dead child what they think, Jim. https://t.co/UTIG53WXDk— VulpesVenerabilis (@VVenerabilis) August 22, 2025
Remember that? We do.
.@Acosta— Chris Burger 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ChrisBurgerTN) August 22, 2025
A: “journalist”
B: political activist
C: mentally deranged https://t.co/MAFlUirhvY
D: Both B & C.
An actual journalist would point out the history of Democrats gerrymandering their states to eliminate Republican seats. But we all know Acosta is a partisan hack and always was one.— KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) August 22, 2025
He's so edgy though! 🙄 https://t.co/hWeMxY80kb
So. Edgy.
Not.
"It's ok when my side does it but it is a threat to democracy™ when the other side does it." https://t.co/t06y3D1O3u— Nucking Futs (@WDE2011) August 22, 2025
If Acosta didn't have double standards, he wouldn't have any.
The governors of California and New York are trying to steal congressional seats too, Jimmy. https://t.co/eBc7mOjG7W— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 22, 2025
He likes that, though.
Amazing to watch these guys leave their jobs with MSM news orgs and become rabid, anti-Trump Democrats... https://t.co/1gC5xxi8GH— Dean in Alabama ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) August 22, 2025
And they would have us believe they were fair and objective before leaving their respective outlets. They were anything but.
