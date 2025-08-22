New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Se...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over...
Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the...
Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice...

Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm on Sanctuary City Status

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is picking a fight she's bound to lose. Like L.A.'s Karen Bass and other Democratic mayors, she's vowed to fight ICE and continue Boston's illegal sanctuary city policies.

Advertisement

But Joe Biden isn't in the White House anymore, and the Trump administration isn't playing games. ICE Todd Lyons has vowed to flood the city with agents to show Wu who's boss:

Here's more from NBC News:

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, said during a Wednesday interview on "The Howie Carr Show," a conservative radio program, that the agency would expand its presence in the area. His comments followed a news conference on Tuesday at which Wu said that Boston would “not back down” from its policy of limiting police from cooperating with ICE on civil immigration enforcement efforts.

Lyons said that sanctuary policies like Boston's are detrimental to safety.

“We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” Lyons said on the radio show. “Obviously Boston and Massachusetts decided that they wanted to stay sanctuary. … So 100%, you’re going to see more ICE presence.”

When asked about Lyons’ interview, Wu’s office directed NBC News to the mayor’s comments to reporters on the topic at an unrelated Thursday event.

Recommended

New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's correct. In sanctuary city after sanctuary city, illegal immigrants endanger the lives of American citizens.

NBC News isn't used to government enforcing the law.

This is who the Democratic Party is.

Yes, it is.

And she's gonna learn she's not in charge.

Good news: enforcing immigration laws is not tyranny.

Most excellent.

Advertisement

Hahahahah.

What a complete rewrite of history. Democrats like Michelle Wu said their cities were sanctuaries for illegals. Republicans who neither wanted nor asked for a flood of illegals decided to make gals like Wu live up to their promises and sent illegals to sanctuary cities.

So nice try.

So. Much. Winning.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign
Amy Curtis
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent to a Women's Prison
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign Amy Curtis
Advertisement