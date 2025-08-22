Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm on Sanctuary City Status

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is picking a fight she's bound to lose. Like L.A.'s Karen Bass and other Democratic mayors, she's vowed to fight ICE and continue Boston's illegal sanctuary city policies.

But Joe Biden isn't in the White House anymore, and the Trump administration isn't playing games. ICE Todd Lyons has vowed to flood the city with agents to show Wu who's boss:

The head of ICE threatens to “flood” Boston with immigration agents following Mayor Michelle Wu’s refusal to drop the city’s sanctuary policies. https://t.co/gpYus7g7vL — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2025

Here's more from NBC News:

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, said during a Wednesday interview on "The Howie Carr Show," a conservative radio program, that the agency would expand its presence in the area. His comments followed a news conference on Tuesday at which Wu said that Boston would “not back down” from its policy of limiting police from cooperating with ICE on civil immigration enforcement efforts. Lyons said that sanctuary policies like Boston's are detrimental to safety. “We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” Lyons said on the radio show. “Obviously Boston and Massachusetts decided that they wanted to stay sanctuary. … So 100%, you’re going to see more ICE presence.” When asked about Lyons’ interview, Wu’s office directed NBC News to the mayor’s comments to reporters on the topic at an unrelated Thursday event.

He's correct. In sanctuary city after sanctuary city, illegal immigrants endanger the lives of American citizens.

There is no threat. It's the LAW, @NBCNews — TallJohnSilver (@TallJohnSilver) August 21, 2025

NBC News isn't used to government enforcing the law.

Some of worst criminal illegals have been located in Boston. It’s sad the Mayor cares more about protecting them instead of her own constituents. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) August 21, 2025

This is who the Democratic Party is.

Boston about to FAFO — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) August 21, 2025

Yes, it is.

How about “promises.”



This is good news.



Michelle Wu is the enemy within. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) August 22, 2025

And she's gonna learn she's not in charge.

Boston is like no other place in the world. Remember the “Boston Tea Party”. They don’t like tyranny. — This is Corruption - Epstein Files 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@corruptentities) August 22, 2025

Good news: enforcing immigration laws is not tyranny.

Most excellent.

Republicans literally threw these people on buses and dumped them in Democratic cities and told them to deal with it. When they see they're not treated like trash, now they want to send in ICE/National Guard.🙄 https://t.co/XozoL07ngi — Raina (@Bright19Rainbow) August 22, 2025

Hahahahah.

What a complete rewrite of history. Democrats like Michelle Wu said their cities were sanctuaries for illegals. Republicans who neither wanted nor asked for a flood of illegals decided to make gals like Wu live up to their promises and sent illegals to sanctuary cities.

So nice try.

So. Much. Winning.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

