Trump Wins Again: Canada to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs

The Left told us President Trump's tariff plan would spell economic doom. While there can be good-faith arguments for or against tariffs, saying they're an economic disaster is not honest.

And, in some instances, it seems President Trump got the upper hand. Canada has announced it will be removing retaliatory tariffs:

🚨 BREAKING: Canada will be REMOVING retaliatory tariffs on most U.S. products following pressure from President Trump, per Bloomberg



Trump wins again 🤣🇺🇸



Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods remain! pic.twitter.com/jytTBxFil7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025

Here's more from Reuters:

Canada will announce on Friday that it is removing many retaliatory import tariffs on U.S. goods as a goodwill gesture designed to restart stalled trade talks, a source familiar with the matter said.



Canadian tariffs on U.S. autos, steel and aluminum will remain for now, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.



Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to give a press conference at noon Eastern Time (1600 GMT) on Friday.

We'll see what the press conference says.

The experts were wrong. Again.

And we thought Trudeau was bad.

President Trump has proven, AGAIN, that using his tariff policy as leverage in trade negotiations results in positive economic gains for the US economy.



