The Near-Fatal Crisis of Our Military—From Woke Collapse to Warrior Strength
The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing...
VIP
Ex ABC Journo Terry Moran Gets Some Leads While Sounding an 'Autocracy' Alarm...
Abigail Spanberger Just Blamed Winsome Earle-Sears' 'Objectionable Beliefs' for Racist Vol...
Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and...
VIP
Pramila Jayapal and Rick Steves Lament that Democrats Can No Longer Rob Americans...
'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's...
Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just On...
WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Chil...
Dine-In, Eating, and Inclusion: Jarvis Reveals Rebranded Cracker Barrel’s New 'Woke' Menu
It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy...
Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so...
POPCORN TIME! CNN Turns to Andrew McCabe for Comment on Kash Patel's FBI...
KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected...

Trump Wins Again: Canada to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:05 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Left told us President Trump's tariff plan would spell economic doom. While there can be good-faith arguments for or against tariffs, saying they're an economic disaster is not honest.

Advertisement

And, in some instances, it seems President Trump got the upper hand. Canada has announced it will be removing retaliatory tariffs:

Here's more from Reuters:

Canada will announce on Friday that it is removing many retaliatory import tariffs on U.S. goods as a goodwill gesture designed to restart stalled trade talks, a source familiar with the matter said.

Canadian tariffs on U.S. autos, steel and aluminum will remain for now, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to give a press conference at noon Eastern Time (1600 GMT) on Friday.

We'll see what the press conference says.

The experts were wrong. Again.

Recommended

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
Advertisement

And we thought Trudeau was bad.

More winning!

They'll hate anything President Trump does.

Someone should do a welfare check on them.

But they'll keep trying.

They sure showed Trump.

Not.

Mark your calendars, folks.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY TARIFFS TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
Abigail Spanberger Just Blamed Winsome Earle-Sears' 'Objectionable Beliefs' for Racist Volunteer's Sign
Sam J.
'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head
Sam J.
Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and Her Racist AF Sign (THREAD)
Sam J.
Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just One Problem...)
Doug P.
It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy John Bolton SQUEE'd Over Mar-A-Lago Raid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK Sam J.
Advertisement