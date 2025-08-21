Duoling-NO: Language App Reverses Course After User Discovers Mean Dig Directed at J.K. Rowling

We've all seen the memes of the Duolingo Owl, the language app mascot whose reminders to practice learning your Spanish sometimes come off as vaguely threatening.

One keen-eyed X user noticed the app took a not-too-subtle dig at author J.K. Rowling, and posted about it on X:

A story in 4 parts.



First, I saw this post about Duolingo’s nasty little dig at JK Rowling. pic.twitter.com/rOF09MXiIl — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 20, 2025

That's part one.

'Yes, I like Harry Potter but the author is mean.'

No, she's not. She's honest.

So I sent a message to @duolingo , attaching screenshots. I explained that it was inappropriate for them to have a personal opinion about someone when they have never done that before. — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 20, 2025

This writer used Duolingo to learn some Greek for her recent summer trip and didn't see anything personal like that.

I received this reply. pic.twitter.com/1aFjG5N5sP — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 20, 2025

That's pretty lame, Duolingo.

And then, to make matters even worse, I received this bizarrely personal notification.

What the heck is going on @duolingo ? Are you entirely staffed by a bunch of immature interns with delusions of grandeur or what? pic.twitter.com/3Rr4pphxrt — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 20, 2025

See what we mean by vaguely threatening notifications?

Yeah, that.

We did it!!

The content is being removed from the app. pic.twitter.com/BWXnW8BDZJ — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 20, 2025

Excellent work!

Jfc yall are ridiculous. You genuinely called them immature while getting upset that Rowling was called mean in an imaginary conversation, and you imagined that an automated message from a CARTOON BEAR was mocking you?? — puddle 🇨🇦 (@Erinnwilken08) August 21, 2025

'Why do you care so much!?'

Sweet summer child, wait till you understand the methods of the TRAs. It won’t be so difficult to believe then. — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 21, 2025

We've all seen wat TRAs do and say.

I remember the time @duolingo mocked vaccine injured individuals who suffered from tremors pic.twitter.com/cPXK0BEkgr — Third-Wave Salt Mine Technocrat 🌈™ (@salt_mine_tech) August 21, 2025

Yikes.

Someone posted this yesterday. I had had no idea. Mindblowingly crass. — Sukey Deutschkron 🎗️💚🤍💜 (@e1duchess) August 21, 2025

Mind-blowingly crass.

This is why I quit Duolongo. The relentless propaganda for all things fringe left and the repeated progressive talking points became too much. Switched to Rosetta Stone. https://t.co/5aHBq6Q8Fj — Sue Lani Madsen (@SueLaniMadsen) August 21, 2025

It's off-putting to users, for sure.

I've been using DuoLingo to learn Spanish and Chinese.

The rights of women, actual women not imaginary ones, is my hard line.



Is there anything that doesn't get completely ruined by the incessant childishness of leftists? https://t.co/egVL15keOD — Shashi (@shashigalore) August 20, 2025

No, sadly.

Why would Duolingo be posting comentary on the SC ruling? This thread shows it to be riddled with ideology. And its used by schools. https://t.co/5agf0Q4qI3 pic.twitter.com/jQCBybQpBY — Berta XX (@Flat_Bertha) August 21, 2025

Leftists run the company.

Duolingo called JK Rowling "mean" and later apologised.



What a bunch of twats. https://t.co/g09vbzUHAZ pic.twitter.com/miXRUs0Or7 — Phil (@icedcoffee) August 20, 2025

They only apologized because someone called them out.

Duolingo was intolerably woke when I was on there a few years ago. Not surprising that JK Rowling's stand for reality is called "mean." https://t.co/odhSFpebMs — Hyperdulia (@SofiaSmith40005) August 20, 2025

Not surprising at all.

