Duoling-NO: Language App Reverses Course After User Discovers Mean Dig Directed at J.K. Rowling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

We've all seen the memes of the Duolingo Owl, the language app mascot whose reminders to practice learning your Spanish sometimes come off as vaguely threatening.

One keen-eyed X user noticed the app took a not-too-subtle dig at author J.K. Rowling, and posted about it on X:

That's part one.

'Yes, I like Harry Potter but the author is mean.'

No, she's not. She's honest.

This writer used Duolingo to learn some Greek for her recent summer trip and didn't see anything personal like that.

That's pretty lame, Duolingo.

See what we mean by vaguely threatening notifications?

Yeah, that.

Excellent work!

'Why do you care so much!?'

We've all seen wat TRAs do and say.

Yikes.

Mind-blowingly crass.

It's off-putting to users, for sure.

No, sadly.

Leftists run the company.

They only apologized because someone called them out.

Not surprising at all.

