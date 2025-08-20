Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by Going Full-Blown Commie

As voter registration trends spell bad news -- really bad news -- for the Democratic Party, certain Leftists think the problem with the DNC is that it's not insane and socialist enough.

Ben Rhodes said this earlier, pointing to New York commie Zohran Mamdani as the future of the party, and Molly Jong-Fast went on MSNBC -- sorry, MS NOW -- to echo those same sentiments.

WATCH:

Joe Scarborough cites report that Democrats lost ground to Republicans in all 30 states that track voter registration — “Why?"



Molly Jong-Fast: Democrats need more Chris Murphys, Mamdanis and AOCs.



That’s gotta be it. Go with that. pic.twitter.com/nELCGpviIZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

Run with this. We beg you.

She's blocked us all, silencing dissent. They're literally drowning. pic.twitter.com/lZ6iQmGVEp — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) August 20, 2025

This writer is blocked by Molly, too.

Welcome to the club!

Yes. That is definitely it. More Crocketts.



Oh and get Pete Buttigieg out there more often. Specifically in urban black areas. He’s quite popular — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 20, 2025

Mayor Pete does really well in those Black areas.

"they talk like humans" - I don't know, is that too high a bar for Democrats? — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) August 20, 2025

Yes, it is.

couldn't be because of their platform, lack of democracy, lack of ideas, and fractures over identity. — Brian Peotter (@Brian_Peotter) August 20, 2025

Nope. That's not it at all.

It's the lack of crazy commies that's the problem for Democrats.

Nobody tell them. "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake." — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 20, 2025

Ah, the Emperor Napoleon.

He was a smart man.

She clearly has her finger on the pulse.



Would love to see this entitled f***ing nepo baby spend a week on a construction crew. https://t.co/jJWIcqg8xR — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@pissfinger) August 20, 2025

Clearly.

Molly would last about five seconds on a construction crew.

Please let @MollyJongFast be the chief mastermind for the Democrat party. That could save America by allowing us to never be ruled by Democrats in power again. https://t.co/4hX9hkUwSP — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) August 20, 2025

Please make this happen.

She mentions Sherrod Brown as well. What office is he in again? https://t.co/0hFe9LaiQP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 20, 2025

None. Thank goodness.

MORE COWBELL!

Democrats have no clue. Extreme doesn’t sell with the majority. https://t.co/TZ9j7i1VqQ — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 20, 2025

It does not.

But the Democrats don't seem to understand this.

