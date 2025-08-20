Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by Going Full-Blown Commie

Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:30 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitter

As voter registration trends spell bad news -- really bad news -- for the Democratic Party, certain Leftists think the problem with the DNC is that it's not insane and socialist enough.

Ben Rhodes said this earlier, pointing to New York commie Zohran Mamdani as the future of the party, and Molly Jong-Fast went on MSNBC -- sorry, MS NOW -- to echo those same sentiments.

WATCH:

Run with this. We beg you.

This writer is blocked by Molly, too.

Welcome to the club!

Mayor Pete does really well in those Black areas.

Yes, it is.

Nope. That's not it at all.

It's the lack of crazy commies that's the problem for Democrats.

Ah, the Emperor Napoleon.

He was a smart man.

Clearly.

Molly would last about five seconds on a construction crew.

Please make this happen.

None. Thank goodness.

MORE COWBELL!

It does not.

But the Democrats don't seem to understand this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

