Adaptive Learning? Study Shows College Students Lie About Their Views to Appease Lefty Professors

If this study is even remotely accurate, it spells bad news for the Left and their higher ed indoctrination scheme.

Terrible news, even. For them.

But good news for us.

A new study found that almost 90% of students misrepresent their views in class and on assignments to satisfy faculty by adopting more liberal views. The authors explain that “these students were not cynical, but adaptive.” ... https://t.co/MjvSfvMuoN — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 17, 2025

Here's more from Turley:

This has been a long-standing problem in higher education. The current generation of faculty and administrators has destroyed the sense of free thought and expression on our campuses. Faced with consistent polling showing that students feel compelled to mimic liberal ideology and viewpoints, faculty shrug or even attack students for being weak. In a debate that I had at Harvard Law School, a Harvard professor called such students “conservative snowflakes.” However, they are not conservative. Take Harvard. A recent survey of the graduating class by the Classroom Social Compact Committee found that, despite an overwhelmingly liberal faculty and student body, even liberal Harvard students found a chilling environment for free expression at the school. And it is getting worse. The results show a 13 percent decrease from the Class of 2023. Last year, Harvard found itself in a familiar spot on the annual ranking of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE): dead last among 251 universities and colleges. What is most striking is the fact that Harvard has created this hostile environment while maintaining an overwhelmingly liberal student body and faculty. Only 9 percent of the class identified as conservative or very conservative.

This is reflected in the recent Pew Research poll that shows every age group leans Republican except women ages 30-49 and seniors ages 65+.

I had to do this in college in the late 80s (in Canada), and my daughter still has to do it these days here in Texas. She recently wrote a paper I almost threw up on lol. But she got an A. This has been a problem for a while. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 17, 2025

A long while.

I taught my conservative kids to do this even in high school, and certainly in college. Not worth the fight and not worth the risk to their grades to push back on liberal teachers. — HammerDownHanna 🇺🇸 (@Hammerdownhanna) August 17, 2025

Universities are supposed to be places of thought and inquiry.

The Left has turned them into indoctrination camps.

Are Republican Clubs the only place where students can go to speak freely, even if they're not Republicans? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 17, 2025

Yes.

It's amusing that a study was needed. I grew up in communist Romania, always praising the party: "Partidul, Ceaușescu, Romania!" was one chorus. No physics, math, or science if I didn't comply. Today's leftist-infused education system is a different shade of the same gangrene. — Florin Rosca (@realFlorinRosca) August 17, 2025

It sure is.

Truth.

Is it worse than when I was in college 1975-79? I don't recall a lot of honest students back then either. https://t.co/K0FD56uEXE — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 17, 2025

Probably wasn't that much worse.

This has been going on for 35 years at the absolute least. I remember a couple of lit professors, in particular. https://t.co/tXeuEOMJ6K — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@pissfinger) August 17, 2025

This writer was in college from 2001-2004 (she graduated early). It was like this 20 years ago, for sure.

My grades in college went way up when I began writing my reports to favor leftist professor world views instead of my own. Straight As. https://t.co/b9yB3KYNhv — ⛪💪AJ🏈⚾ (@TampaBayAndrew) August 17, 2025

This is so wrong.

This method is how William Jefferson Clinton passed law school according to at least one of the biographies I read about him. https://t.co/8Rdh8ffFy5 — Shein (@SheinSez) August 17, 2025

Heh. Doesn't surprise us.

100% truth! My son's 11th grade English teacher made fun of him, saying, "Whoa! That sounds like a person who's been watching Glenn Beck!" He knew in college from the start that you don't say the 4 articles just read have communistic themes. He adapted. https://t.co/6uw9vQHqAg — Kathy Kramer (@KKH777333) August 17, 2025

The kids are getting an education, just not the ones the Left were hoping for.

