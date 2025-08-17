Adaptive Learning? Study Shows College Students Lie About Their Views to Appease Lefty Professors

Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 17, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

If this study is even remotely accurate, it spells bad news for the Left and their higher ed indoctrination scheme.

Terrible news, even. For them.

But good news for us.

Here's more from Turley:

This has been a long-standing problem in higher education. The current generation of faculty and administrators has destroyed the sense of free thought and expression on our campuses. Faced with consistent polling showing that students feel compelled to mimic liberal ideology and viewpoints, faculty shrug or even attack students for being weak. In a debate that I had at Harvard Law School, a Harvard professor called such students “conservative snowflakes.”

However, they are not conservative. Take Harvard. A recent survey of the graduating class by the Classroom Social Compact Committee found that, despite an overwhelmingly liberal faculty and student body, even liberal Harvard students found a chilling environment for free expression at the school. And it is getting worse. The results show a 13 percent decrease from the Class of 2023.

Last year, Harvard found itself in a familiar spot on the annual ranking of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE): dead last among 251 universities and colleges.

What is most striking is the fact that Harvard has created this hostile environment while maintaining an overwhelmingly liberal student body and faculty. Only 9 percent of the class identified as conservative or very conservative.

This is reflected in the recent Pew Research poll that shows every age group leans Republican except women ages 30-49 and seniors ages 65+.

A long while.

Universities are supposed to be places of thought and inquiry.

The Left has turned them into indoctrination camps.

Yes.

It sure is.

Truth.

Probably wasn't that much worse.

This writer was in college from 2001-2004 (she graduated early). It was like this 20 years ago, for sure.

This is so wrong.

Heh. Doesn't surprise us.

The kids are getting an education, just not the ones the Left were hoping for.

