Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw...
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal...
VIP
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants...
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or...
Jayapal’s Latest Whopper: Spins ICE Deportation Tale, Falsely Claims 4-Year-Old Cancer Pat...
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red...
VIP
The Premature Coronation of King Gavin
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Chil...
Phony-Baloney Commie Zohran Mamdani Continues to Pretend He Respects Law Enforcement After...
VIP
Inheritance Tax: The Government's Greedy Grab at Your Family's Legacy
THIS Is Why We Defunded PBS: David Brooks Calls GOP Redistricting a WWI...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'Our National Debt Continues to Rise, and There’s No End...
Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown

QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 17, 2025
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

A few years ago, rocker Neil Young quit Spotify after the streaming outlet brought Joe Rogan on board. It didn't last very long, of course, and Young returned to the platform less than two years later.

Advertisement

Now Young is quitting Meta, the Facebook parent company, over its 'unconscionable' AI policies.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Neil Young, 79, has announced that he is leaving Facebook over the platform’s internal policies regarding communications between artificial intelligence chatbots and children.

'At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities,' a post on Young’s Facebook page, dated Thursday, Aug. 14, reads. 

'Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable,” it added. “Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.'

The “Heart of Gold” singer’s decision to leave Facebook came the same day that Reuters obtained internal documents from Facebook’s parent company, Meta, regarding policies on its AI chatbots and their programmed behaviors when chatting with kids.

Let's set a timer to see when Young returns.

In the meantime, Jarvis decided to absolutely roast young over his habit of quitting things.

We'll start with Spotify, of course.

Recommended

'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Royalty checks trumped principles, we see.

Heh.

This is the start of a pattern.

The band only lasted two years.

Advertisement

The 'and Young' part was clearly added on.

Ouch.

That was Susan Acevedo.

This includes the band Crazy Horse and the short-lived Stills-Young band, which Young quit in the middle of a tour.

EL. OH. EL.

Oh, Young had quite the homophobic past.

That was Pegi Young.

That was glorious.

Advertisement

Others chimed in with other things Young has quit.

YUP.

He's got quite the track record.

That's just *chef's kiss* isn't it?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENTERTAINMENT FACEBOOK META MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement
Amy Curtis
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw Their Districts. Oops!
Warren Squire
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red States
justmindy
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Child for Chaos
justmindy
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Dems)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement Amy Curtis
Advertisement