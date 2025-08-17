QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies

A few years ago, rocker Neil Young quit Spotify after the streaming outlet brought Joe Rogan on board. It didn't last very long, of course, and Young returned to the platform less than two years later.

Advertisement

Now Young is quitting Meta, the Facebook parent company, over its 'unconscionable' AI policies.

Neil Young ditches Facebook over Meta’s ‘unconscionable’ policies for AI chatbots and children https://t.co/XJs5y1MH9B pic.twitter.com/4FgzfS9aVT — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Neil Young, 79, has announced that he is leaving Facebook over the platform’s internal policies regarding communications between artificial intelligence chatbots and children. 'At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities,' a post on Young’s Facebook page, dated Thursday, Aug. 14, reads. 'Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable,” it added. “Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.' The “Heart of Gold” singer’s decision to leave Facebook came the same day that Reuters obtained internal documents from Facebook’s parent company, Meta, regarding policies on its AI chatbots and their programmed behaviors when chatting with kids.

Let's set a timer to see when Young returns.

In the meantime, Jarvis decided to absolutely roast young over his habit of quitting things.

We'll start with Spotify, of course.

A few years back he quit Spotify because he didn’t like Joe Rogan’s opinions about Covid but after a few years he came back when he found out you can listen to Joe Rogan anywhere. https://t.co/iXFU50tAOu — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

Royalty checks trumped principles, we see.

Screw it. Let’s make a List Of Things Neil Young has quit!



It’s 1960s Winnipeg! A young man enrolls at Kelvin High School, eager to get his exciting life started.



But first? Gotta QUIT. He drops out of high school.



It’s important to get an early start on your hobbies. pic.twitter.com/CCMwIQuNGN — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

Heh.

Not to worry! Neil lands on his feet and joins The Squires - one of the most exciting bands to come out of Canada at that time.



He then quit. pic.twitter.com/A69d6XAejN — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

This is the start of a pattern.

After embarking on several other projects and ventures (which he quit), he finds a stable home in the band Buffalo Springfield! They were almost immediately signed to a major label in Los Angeles and started cranking out hits.



Obviously, it was time to quit. pic.twitter.com/4wh9u31Fyv — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

The band only lasted two years.

Then came the LEGENDARY moment. The one that turned Neil Young from a promising rocker into a household name. He joined the already popular band Crosby Stills and Nash but ONLY if they agreed to change their name.



I lost count of how many times he quit the band but it was a lot. pic.twitter.com/m5iQVaZ61n — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

The 'and Young' part was clearly added on.

About this time, he quit being married. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

Ouch.

That was Susan Acevedo.

Apparently during the 70s he also formed several other bands with various stupid names. He then quit them. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

This includes the band Crazy Horse and the short-lived Stills-Young band, which Young quit in the middle of a tour.

EL. OH. EL.

1985: Neil Young quits eating potatoes. pic.twitter.com/KmdtexRU5f — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

Oh, Young had quite the homophobic past.

Let’s jump ahead.



2014: Neil Young quits being married for a second time. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

That was Pegi Young.

2022: Neil Young quits Spotify because you can listen to Joe Rogan on Spotify and Neil Young doesn’t like Joe Rogan.



Someone pointed out that you can listen to Joe Rogan on Apple Music and YouTube too. Would Neil Young be boycotting them?



He then quietly rejoined Spotify. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

That was glorious.

That brings us to today, when Neil Young has quit Facebook.



That’s fine I guess. I didn’t know he was on Facebook. I thought Facebook was for racist uncles and Russian disinformation bots. I’ve never heard anyone say “OH S**T MAN YOU GOTTA GET ON FACEBOOK AND CHECK OUT THIS… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

Others chimed in with other things Young has quit.

Look this was an incomplete list. He’s quit countless bands, tours, and relationships over the years. I just wanted to hit a few highlights. You name it he’s quit it! https://t.co/orS8AZqEEi — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

YUP.

Not to judge but this guy seems like a REAL DICK! https://t.co/p4afjs2g6v — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 17, 2025

He's got quite the track record.

That's just *chef's kiss* isn't it?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



