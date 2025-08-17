'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement

This writer is fond of pointing out that when it comes to the Left, their hypocrisy is (D)ifferent. It's very obvious in everything they do, like Zohran Mamdani's sudden respect for the NYPD he despises, or the federal law enforcement officers tasked with cleaning up D.C.

This thread shows how the Left only likes law enforcement under (D)ifferent circumstances:

2021 left: Federal officers are sacrosanct. They should never be touched. You can’t even have the name of the man who killed an unarmed rioter.



2025 left: ( it’s hilarious how absolutely hypocritical politics is) https://t.co/hJqz9QQD5K — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

Absolutely hilarious.

For a reminder- the National Guard occupied DC Jan 2021 to May 2021 and these same people loved them. pic.twitter.com/uDzb7baydn — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

Absolutely adored them.

Defending Nancy Pelosi is AOK for the left, but cleaning up crime for regular people- not so much. This is the left in a nutshell. And they’re so d**n dumb that they don’t see it. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

We're not important. Nancy Pelosi is. Because reasons.

The parties agenda are skewed. Trump routinely baits them into defending things that have regular people scratching their heads. Part of it is just a reaction to Trump, part of it is to hold on to the institutions they have seized over the years. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

This is 100% correct.

President Trump could cure cancer and they'd protest.

They may have to actually have positions if all that power goes away. Nobody embodies this better than Newsom. They are all fan girling him while his state is in shambles, people can’t rebuild homes. And they want that as federal leadership because “he fights” — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

He 'fights' President Trump. And he will lose.

Maybe start “fighting” for the voters again and not just fighting to fight. If Nancy Pelosi deserves to be protected in DC, so does Joe Smith on the street. Democrats used to understand that or atleast pay lip service to it — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

President Trump understands this, which is why he was reelected.

And that’s how you all lose to Donald Trump — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 17, 2025

And how they'll keep losing to Donald Trump.

Neither of those nags likely lives in the District. Not poor or rich enough. — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) August 17, 2025

We wouldn't be surprised by this. At all.

That little runt shoulda been body checked, and dealt with. You cannot allow unknown/untrusted and especially hostile subjects within your personal space. — jaeger71 (@jaeger71) August 17, 2025

Law enforcement showed remarkable restraint. Eventually, that patience will run out.

