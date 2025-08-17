Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw...
VIP
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants...
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or...
Jayapal’s Latest Whopper: Spins ICE Deportation Tale, Falsely Claims 4-Year-Old Cancer Pat...
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red...
VIP
The Premature Coronation of King Gavin
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Chil...
Phony-Baloney Commie Zohran Mamdani Continues to Pretend He Respects Law Enforcement After...
VIP
Inheritance Tax: The Government's Greedy Grab at Your Family's Legacy
THIS Is Why We Defunded PBS: David Brooks Calls GOP Redistricting a WWI...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'Our National Debt Continues to Rise, and There’s No End...
Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown

'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on August 17, 2025
Meme

This writer is fond of pointing out that when it comes to the Left, their hypocrisy is (D)ifferent. It's very obvious in everything they do, like Zohran Mamdani's sudden respect for the NYPD he despises, or the federal law enforcement officers tasked with cleaning up D.C.

Advertisement

This thread shows how the Left only likes law enforcement under (D)ifferent circumstances:

Absolutely hilarious.

Absolutely adored them.

We're not important. Nancy Pelosi is. Because reasons.

This is 100% correct.

President Trump could cure cancer and they'd protest.

Recommended

NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic
Warren Squire
Advertisement

He 'fights' President Trump. And he will lose.

President Trump understands this, which is why he was reelected.

And how they'll keep losing to Donald Trump.

We wouldn't be surprised by this. At all.

Law enforcement showed remarkable restraint. Eventually, that patience will run out.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP GOP NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw Their Districts. Oops!
Warren Squire
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
Amy Curtis
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red States
justmindy
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Child for Chaos
justmindy
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Dems)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic Warren Squire
Advertisement