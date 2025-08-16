This Seems Unwise: NC Passes Law That Would License Doctors From ANY Country,...
NPR Publishes Nothing Burger Trump-Putin Summit Docs, Continues to Prove Why It Deserves to Be Defunded

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 16, 2025
Townhall Media

NPR really thought they'd gotten a scoop on President Trump after his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

They found some pages left on a hotel printer and published them.

Here's what they 'discovered:'

The first page in the printed packet disclosed the sequence of meetings for August 15, including the specific names of the rooms inside the base in Anchorage where they would take place. It also revealed that Trump intended to give Putin a ceremonial present.

'POTUS to President Putin,' the document states, 'American Bald Eagle Desk Statue.'

Pages 2 through 5 listed the names and phone numbers of three U.S. staff members as well as the names of 13 U.S. and Russian state leaders. The list provided phonetic pronouncers for all the Russian men expected at the summit, including 'Mr. President POO-tihn.'

Pages 6 and 7 in the packet described how lunch at the summit would be served, and for whom. A menu included in the documents indicated that the luncheon was to be held 'in honor of his excellency Vladimir Putin.'

So a menu and an agenda.

Some bang-up journalism there, NPR.

They deserve to be defunded.

The HORROR.

NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It
Amy Curtis
In fairness, what NPR does isn't journalism, so it works.

Thanks for nothing.

Thanks for getting that song stuck in this writer's head.

But there are some NPR fans who think this is a big deal.

That's standard diplomacy for high-level meetings like this.

Yes. That's standard, too.

Joe Biden needed stage directions, so take all the seats, PJ.

GIANT nothing burger.

The walls are closing in.

Or something.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

