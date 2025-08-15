Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post

For the entirety of COVID, and afterwards, the Left told us we had to wear masks. They 'saved lives' and were a sign to the world that you 'cared about your neighbor.'

Even now, in the year of our Lord 2025, there are some who insist that not wearing masks is akin to genocide (no, really).

But, and there's always a 'but,' it's (D)ifferent if you're a federal agent.

Then you shouldn't wear masks, because reasons:

Little Tokyo today in LA outside Gavin Newsom’s press conference. No badge number, no name plate, no identifying marks. I don’t know how you can call yourself a man and go about your life like this. pic.twitter.com/YMm7nkTAa8 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 14, 2025

The problem with this just two months ago, John was singing a different tune on masks:

Masks are expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment. Arresting anyone for wearing a mask is a civil rights violation entitling them to monetary damages under 42 USC 1983. He might as well have wrote “arrest the people voting!” F***ing moron. pic.twitter.com/kmU6z2RhtM — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) June 9, 2025

Because Trump!

Something several X users were glad to point out:

Your rule, Jackson.

Your side can’t even define what a man is. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 15, 2025

They cannot.

Just in my last scroll I've seen someone advocating for shooting police and someone advocating for following them home and posting their home pictures and details.



Cry me a f***ing river, Slappy. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) August 15, 2025

In the ideal world, law enforcement wouldn't have to wear masks. But the Left has made it very clear that they will harass law enforcement and their families, so masks it is.

DNC agitators force normies to cover up while enforcing the law.



DNC extremists question their election loss. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) August 15, 2025

The Democrats' extremism is to blame here.

Can you bottle up your tears and send them to me? — Jeff (@Tulgaat) August 15, 2025

Heh.

Cry harder, John.

There's always a post.

Can I hear a rational reply from any of my right-wing followers who would like to defend this as acceptable American law enforcement in 2025? Because I find it an abomination. https://t.co/tdKNkNsYiI — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 15, 2025

He's got 215 replies so far, so he heard, but here it is again: until the Left stop engaging in acts of violence against law enforcement, they can wear masks.

It's that simple.

If they had simply closed the border, instead of luring people here with promises of free stuff this wouldn’t have been necessary.

Too bad the people we voted for are forced to clean up the mess that people like you voted for. Suck it up. https://t.co/zCcbkR3QSG — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 15, 2025

They wanted to make a mess so big they thought it'd be impossible to clean up. It's not, and now they dislike the effort required to undo the damage they've caused.

Oh well.

Just some rando in cosplay. Nothing official on this "mannequin" https://t.co/e5u2M8K4cn — David Ahrens (aka thud105 where the skies r blue) (@David_K_Ahrens) August 15, 2025

That's a fair point -- this could be someone playing to help the Left make their point. They're known to do that, after all.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

