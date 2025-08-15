BREAKING: BOOM! Putin Says Ukraine War Never Would Have Happened If Trump Reelected...
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 15, 2025
ImgFlip

For the entirety of COVID, and afterwards, the Left told us we had to wear masks. They 'saved lives' and were a sign to the world that you 'cared about your neighbor.'

Even now, in the year of our Lord 2025, there are some who insist that not wearing masks is akin to genocide (no, really).

But, and there's always a 'but,' it's (D)ifferent if you're a federal agent.

Then you shouldn't wear masks, because reasons:

The problem with this just two months ago, John was singing a different tune on masks:

Because Trump!

Something several X users were glad to point out:

Your rule, Jackson.

They cannot.

In the ideal world, law enforcement wouldn't have to wear masks. But the Left has made it very clear that they will harass law enforcement and their families, so masks it is.

The Democrats' extremism is to blame here.

Heh.

Cry harder, John.

There's always a post.

He's got 215 replies so far, so he heard, but here it is again: until the Left stop engaging in acts of violence against law enforcement, they can wear masks.

It's that simple.

They wanted to make a mess so big they thought it'd be impossible to clean up. It's not, and now they dislike the effort required to undo the damage they've caused.

Oh well.

That's a fair point -- this could be someone playing to help the Left make their point. They're known to do that, after all.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

