Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of Her Values

This writer believes a business should be able to serve, or not serve, whomever they please. As a capitalist, she wouldn't turn business away because she likes to earn money. As a consumer, she would prefer to go to businesses that want to serve her, especially for something as significant as her wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

The Left, on the other hand, does not have the same laissez faire approach to business. For years, they've tried to force bakers and Catholic nuns to bend to their social mores under the crushing weight of the regulatory state.

Now a Lefty wedding photographer says she won't work with anyone 'aligned with MAGA.'

She’s a wedding photographer who won’t work with anyone aligned with MAGA.



Their values don’t match hers and she doesn’t want to be around those people. pic.twitter.com/pMKfHyWgke — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) August 14, 2025

Not one MAGA-aligned person will sue, demanding she violate her beliefs. Because we're not fascists like the Leftists.

If she wants to cut out a significant portion of her business, well, good luck paying your bills, toots.

She should be made to bake that cake! — Tim (@NASA_Tim) August 15, 2025

We understand this argument, but why would you want someone who hates you taking pictures of what should be the happiest day of your life?

This writer wouldn't.

That’s cool, I support her decision. I wouldn’t want to hire a liberal to take the photos, I wouldn’t have confidence in their quality of the product or the professionalism of the photographer herself. Liberal ideology is not conducive to excellence. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) August 14, 2025

This.

I’m sure posting this video is going to wonders for her wedding photography business 😂 — Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) August 14, 2025

Business will be booming.

Not.

I want to see couples refusing to hire liberal photographers for the same reason. I'm sure the outrage would be palpable. — Lillian Davis (@LiliCarterDavis) August 14, 2025

This writer just wants to see people hire the best person, regardless of politics.

Her vapid virtue signal is all she has of value. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) August 14, 2025

Pretty much.

Bingo.

And she won't have to spend a decade in court to exercise that freedom. https://t.co/6KPtcJ67j8 — Holden (@Holden114) August 15, 2025

She will not.

Seems like a bad business strategy as most of the marriage minded people are conservatives. https://t.co/yeL5gUObrD — Think Before You Sleep (@TBYSTweet) August 15, 2025

No one accused her of being smart.

So let me get this straight.



Refusing to photograph a wedding because of religious beliefs = worthy of cancellation and endless lawsuits



Refusing to photograph a wedding because Orange Man Bad = worthy of praise. https://t.co/nUqBjOpBS4 — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) August 15, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.



