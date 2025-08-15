CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the...
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of Her Values

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 15, 2025
Twitter

This writer believes a business should be able to serve, or not serve, whomever they please. As a capitalist, she wouldn't turn business away because she likes to earn money. As a consumer, she would prefer to go to businesses that want to serve her, especially for something as significant as her wedding ceremony.

The Left, on the other hand, does not have the same laissez faire approach to business. For years, they've tried to force bakers and Catholic nuns to bend to their social mores under the crushing weight of the regulatory state.

Now a Lefty wedding photographer says she won't work with anyone 'aligned with MAGA.'

Not one MAGA-aligned person will sue, demanding she violate her beliefs. Because we're not fascists like the Leftists.

If she wants to cut out a significant portion of her business, well, good luck paying your bills, toots.

We understand this argument, but why would you want someone who hates you taking pictures of what should be the happiest day of your life?

This writer wouldn't.

This.

Business will be booming.

Not.

This writer just wants to see people hire the best person, regardless of politics.

Pretty much.

Bingo.

She will not.

No one accused her of being smart.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

