CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the Democratic Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 15, 2025
Twitchy

It's been painfully clear for a long time that the Democratic Party hates America. Yes, we're not perfect, but America is the greatest country on Earth.

And Democrats despise it, and they despise those of us who love it.

Senator John Kennedy used an even better word to describe it: contempt.

And he's right.

WATCH:

That's the driving force behind the Democratic Party these days. That, and an unbridled hatred of President Trump.

So do we.

Fair point.

They're not content to go elsewhere. They want to stay here and ruin it for the rest of us.

Because Kennedy is also right about them being miserable. And misery loves company.

YUP.

Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit
justmindy
They're literally suing to make D.C. a crime haven.

They despise the people.

Laughter is the best medicine.

The entire party is a walking asylum, frankly.

This writer giggle-snorted.

Yes, he is.

