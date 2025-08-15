CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the Democratic Party

It's been painfully clear for a long time that the Democratic Party hates America. Yes, we're not perfect, but America is the greatest country on Earth.
And Democrats despise it, and they despise those of us who love it.
Senator John Kennedy used an even better word to describe it: contempt.
And he's right.
The defining characteristic of the loon wing of the Democratic Party is contempt for America.— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 15, 2025
That’s why this crew hates George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Seuss, and Mr. Potato Head. pic.twitter.com/s9pAQtQcRX
That's the driving force behind the Democratic Party these days. That, and an unbridled hatred of President Trump.
Love it. pic.twitter.com/mlctJrAJ2U— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 15, 2025
So do we.
Sir, “wing” implies a portion. I would submit it’s the entire party. Big fan of your work!— American Dissident (@F10fromMAGArone) August 15, 2025
Fair point.
Do they know that they can leave at any time?— Bryan Ginter (@bryan_ginter) August 15, 2025
They're not content to go elsewhere. They want to stay here and ruin it for the rest of us.
Because Kennedy is also right about them being miserable. And misery loves company.
Sen. Kennedy is a national treasure.— Tim Cardella (@speeed369) August 15, 2025
YUP.
No contempt for America... comtempt for representatives like you.— Daver (@scarp888) August 15, 2025
They're literally suing to make D.C. a crime haven.
They despise the people.
You, sir, are the reason I laugh at this s**t everyday instead of getting upset.— Anne (@annem8265) August 15, 2025
Thank you for your complete uncensored brain!!
😊 https://t.co/XupUPTK8lV
Laughter is the best medicine.
Seems there are no non- loon Democrats left. https://t.co/vXUAuW3lgU— Stephen Tenhet (@STenhet) August 15, 2025
The entire party is a walking asylum, frankly.
Wait! Wasn’t Mr Potato Head the president from 2021 to 2025? https://t.co/IHfbcqqovD— gtslade (@gtslade) August 15, 2025
This writer giggle-snorted.
He may use comedic rhetoric when he speaks but the truth is Mr Kennedy is a very wise man https://t.co/X0FCpeglEC— Brad smith (@Smith5775) August 15, 2025
Yes, he is.
