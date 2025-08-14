VIP
Do They Live In CA? Gov. Brylcreem Says President Trump, Greg Abbott Are Going to Have a 'Very Bad Day'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:05 AM on August 14, 2025
imgflip

California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to act tough in 'resisting' the Trump administration. He's planning to redistrict his state to negate Texas' redistricting and 'end the Trump presidency' -- something that's likely all talk, because undoing California's independent redistricting body will take time.

But that's not stoping him from talking a big game:

Okay, Governor Brylcreem. Whatever you say.

Ouch.

Which will fail, too.

Heh.

He does not think you deserve better.

And yet they didn't vote to recall him.

But Trump!

And the rest of the dumpster fire that is California.

Starting to?

Unlike the Democrats, we have a few decent candidates.

Very bad.

It will not. 61% of voters oppose it.

Far, far away.

