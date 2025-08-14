Do They Live In CA? Gov. Brylcreem Says President Trump, Greg Abbott Are Going to Have a 'Very Bad Day'

California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to act tough in 'resisting' the Trump administration. He's planning to redistrict his state to negate Texas' redistricting and 'end the Trump presidency' -- something that's likely all talk, because undoing California's independent redistricting body will take time.

But that's not stoping him from talking a big game:

Donald Trump and Greg Abbott are going to have a very bad day today. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 14, 2025

Okay, Governor Brylcreem. Whatever you say.

Why? Are they waiting for LA building permits? — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) August 14, 2025

Ouch.

California’s gerrymander will no doubt be overturned in court.



Newsom is just trying to attract attention ahead of his 2028 presidential run. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 14, 2025

Which will fail, too.

Greasolini Gavin and His No Good Very Bad Day -- Coming soon LOL — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) August 14, 2025

Heh.

25% of California registered voters are Republican. If you steal five more red seats, only 7% of California will have Republican representation. How is that in ANY way fair? Stop having a fvkking temper tantrum and think about US for a second. We deserve better. — Karly619 (@DepravedAngel) August 14, 2025

He does not think you deserve better.

No one likes you, even the people in your own state. California deserves better. — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) August 14, 2025

And yet they didn't vote to recall him.

Hey Gavin, don’t you have several investigations that you and your administration are under to worry about? — Christos Greek (@Christos_Vet) August 14, 2025

But Trump!

You're trying to distract about the Fire Aid Funds and money laundering through your "partners" company! We're not going to let it happen. — God 1st (@JesusDu03888990) August 14, 2025

And the rest of the dumpster fire that is California.

He’s starting to feel like a Krassenstein brother. https://t.co/xClXH0hfFs — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 14, 2025

Starting to?

We are doomed. The 2028 primary is going to be insufferable Republicans trying to be Donald Trump and equally insufferable Democrats competing to show how much they hate him. https://t.co/pliMNH9YCx — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 14, 2025

Unlike the Democrats, we have a few decent candidates.

The people of California have had a very bad 6.5 years thanks to this yahoo. https://t.co/3OI2CQ1wLN — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) August 14, 2025

Very bad.

No one cares about your clout chasing little man, your ballot measure won’t even pass.https://t.co/MBDLWWcP7E — BananaRepublican (@BananaRep405) August 14, 2025

It will not. 61% of voters oppose it.

Far, far away.

