In Space, No One Can Hear Your Stupidity: Film Critic Says 'Aliens' Franchise Was Always 'Queer Coded'

There was a time when movies and television were just entertainment. They shared stories about characters, and we sat down to enjoy them for an hour or two.

But the Left ruins everything by politicizing each aspect of our lives, including movies and television. Now, what you watch has to be a political statement, complete with 'coded' lenses.

Advertisement

This writer has heard of the ALIEN franchise, but had not heard about ALIEN: EARTH, a new television series based on the iconic 1970s sci-fi classic.

And she'd never heard of film critic Sara Clements, who says the new show has a 'queer-coded' lens:

The ALIEN franchise has always been about the body – its boundaries, its vulnerabilities, its transformations. ALIEN: EARTH reframes this through a sharp queer-coded lens. A haunting fusion of sci-fi, corporate dystopia & PETER PAN references. My review: https://t.co/nTYUjTICZS pic.twitter.com/RwYgyfE86v — Sara Clements 2.0 (@mildredsfierce2) August 12, 2025

Clements writes (spoiler warning):

Where previous entries in the Alien franchise focused on the invasion of the monstrous into human space – xenomorphs breaching the boundaries of ships, of bodies – Alien: Earth reverses the equation somewhat. The hybrids are the invasion: human minds inside new shells, designed not for survival, but for servitude. It’s here that the show’s queer and trans allegories (unintentional or not) come to light. The process of hybridization is referred to as “transitioning.” Like many trans experiences in the real world, especially with body dysmorphia, these children are forced to suppress their feelings, retrain their movements, and learn to act “normal” in bodies that don’t match their sense of self. This is not a metaphor for metaphor’s sake. It’s baked into the story’s core. In one devastating scene, Nibs (Lily Newmark) looks at herself in a mirror and sees a fractured reflection – an adult shell with a child’s sorrow staring back. The show doesn't shy away from this dissonance. These are children denied the chance to develop, moulded into perfect tools for someone else’s dream. That dream belongs to Boy Kavalier, who believes he’s building the future of humanity. “If they don’t stay human, then what did we win?” asks Dame Sylvia (Essie Davis), a scientist caught between maternal guilt and professional duty. It’s a question that lingers like acid in the gut.

Sure, Jan.

This is why ALIEN: EARTH will flop. Just like Disney's 'Acolyte,' dubbed the 'gayest 'Star Wars' ever' by showrunner Leslye Headland, was a massive flop and ultimately canceled.

Apparently, movies are "queer-coded" now.



That’s right: sit your hetero a** down, because the moment you watched "The Mummy" and thought, "Wow, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are both absurdly attractive" you were actually participating in a secret identity ritual.



It’s just… — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

It’s just like breathing, drinking water, or enjoying a nice breeze: totally normal human things, except now we’re slapping a special label on them so someone on X can write a 47-tweet thread explaining why 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' is a metaphor for queer liberation. Soon, we’ll discover that liking pizza is 'aromantic-coded.' Owning socks is 'poly-coded' and walking your dog is 'sapphic-coded with a side order of fries and extra ketchup.' Because why let a perfectly ordinary human experience be ... Ordinary? Nah, let’s file it under an identity spreadsheet and pretend it’s a revolutionary act. Spoiler: Being queer is fine. No coding needed. Watching a movie doesn’t make you part of a secret club. You just ... Like movies. And if you happen to be queer, that’s just who you are. No plot twist hidden in your Netflix history.

She's 100% correct, but the Left insists on 'representation' in movies, as if audiences want to see themselves reflected on screen.

Advertisement

We do not. At least not the normies. We want interesting characters with intriguing plots.

The Left wants a movie to be a mirror that reflects their existence in a cultural minority.

Take a franchise, kill it, make it gay, wear its carcass like a skin suit, demand praise for the effort.



F**k off — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) August 13, 2025

Like locusts, they move from beloved franchise to beloved franchise to destroy it in the name of 'diversity.'

Ask your doctor if haloperidol is right for you. Ye gods. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 13, 2025

Ye gods, indeed.

The Alien franchise is about scary acid blooded monsters that kill you pic.twitter.com/kz4qp87PTO — Dan-tom of the Opera (@Libertybibbledy) August 13, 2025

And if Sara got 'queer-coded' out of that, it's kind of revealing, no?

Lady, it’s all just in your head. Maybe don’t speak for the studios and give the show a chance before your projection sours it for everyone else. Sometimes people just want to enjoy things for what they are pic.twitter.com/DCy62EtMBe — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 13, 2025

The Left won't tolerate people enjoying things for the sake of enjoyment.

You're not queer. You're a boring looking white girl who copes about her plain-ness by LARPing as an intellectual.



Calling yourself queer is just the ultimate manifestation of your desires to be seen as brilliant and desirable. https://t.co/o5Rgd7Axoz — The Chronicler's Company (@TheChroNikler) August 13, 2025

BOOM.

The queer-coded lens of acid-blooded killer aliens hunting down human beings on Earth. How refreshing! https://t.co/8bYv9CVQdy — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

So refreshing!

Not.

“Queer coded”



These ppl are sick https://t.co/j6JPVzIsgd — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 13, 2025

YUP.

12-year-olds in adult robot bodies is queer coded, everyone. https://t.co/rD8B9R1C8W — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 13, 2025

Because reasons.

Losing money is a fetish for Hollywood at this point. https://t.co/wIJ01P5fts — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 13, 2025

That it is.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



