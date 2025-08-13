THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned...
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday...
Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman...
Understanding Putin's Face Off With Donald Trump
Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Is Intimidated by His Black Intellectual Prowess
Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on...
Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
Gov. Hochul Slams Trump for Using Nat'l Guard to Make NY Subways Safer...
This Is Gonna STING! RCP Poll Shows President Trump Has Higher Second-Term Approval...
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When...
The Hypocrisy Show: Tapper and Glasser’s Chat on Trump’s Decline— After Ignoring Biden’s...
Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Eve...
Zohran Mamdani: Diving Deep Into the Resume of the Slacker Nepo-Baby Stumbling Into...

How LOW Can They Go? Poll Shows Dem Favorability Dips Further (and This Is BEFORE Their Crime Meltdown!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, Gallup released a new poll that is sure to sour a lot of Democrats.

The party's favorability has sunk to a record low, at 34% -- and this is before the full impact of their pro-crime meltdown.

Advertisement

How low will they go before they realize they need a better message than 'ORANGE MAN BAD'?

Heh.

Yes, it is.

And here's what's so delicious about that: they can't suddenly start working with Trump because their base will turn on them.

It was not.

So well.

It sure has.

Your hunch is correct.

Absolutely nothing.

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Advertisement

We told you about that before, and it's true. This is doom for the Democrats.

Definitely.

Keep it up, Dems.

EL. OH. EL.

'Barely a group chat.'

Oh yeah.

Bingo.

If they're smart, they would.

They are not smart.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned From Historic Mission
Amy Curtis
Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman Who'd Bankrupt Us ALL
Amy Curtis
Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on His Hypocrisy
Grateful Calvin
Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Is Intimidated by His Black Intellectual Prowess
Brett T.
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday Evening
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous Doug P.
Advertisement