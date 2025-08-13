How LOW Can They Go? Poll Shows Dem Favorability Dips Further (and This Is BEFORE Their Crime Meltdown!)

Yesterday, Gallup released a new poll that is sure to sour a lot of Democrats.
The party's favorability has sunk to a record low, at 34% -- and this is before the full impact of their pro-crime meltdown.
Democratic Party favorability at a RECORD low in Gallup polling pic.twitter.com/xL0hFWzR0R— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 12, 2025
How low will they go before they realize they need a better message than 'ORANGE MAN BAD'?
August 13, 2025
Heh.
Their reflexive opposition to everything Trump does, even when it is popular with the electorate is killing them.— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) August 12, 2025
Yes, it is.
And here's what's so delicious about that: they can't suddenly start working with Trump because their base will turn on them.
Perhaps becoming the 24x7 anti-Trump Party wasn’t the best strategy. 🤔— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 12, 2025
It was not.
Reflexively choosing to be on the wrong side of every single 80/20 issue is working well, I see.— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 12, 2025
So well.
Fighting Trump has lost its luster.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 12, 2025
It sure has.
Maybe the Democrat Party's ideas aren't in line with what most Americans believe? Just a hunch.— SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) August 12, 2025
Your hunch is correct.
They have nothing but orange man bad, nothing— Madlaw (@madlaw1071) August 12, 2025
Absolutely nothing.
This is REALLY BAD news for the Democrats.— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 12, 2025
Left is 2023, right is 2025.
In those two years...
18-29 Men: 🔴R+44
18-29 Women: 🔴R+14
30-49 Men: 🔴R+15
30-49 Women: 🔵D+3
50-64 Men: 🔴R+3
50-64 Women: 🔴R+1
65+ Men: 🔵D+6
65+ Women: 🔵D+2
And Dems show no sign of bounce back! https://t.co/REKe1zL4uS pic.twitter.com/CN5ZMXBRlk
Recommended
We told you about that before, and it's true. This is doom for the Democrats.
Their latest pivot to “murder’s actually not a big deal“ should definitely help things. https://t.co/0O2osePyOU— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2025
Definitely.
Keep it up, Dems.
confirming the recent WSJ polling, the Democratic Party's image in Gallup is 34%. This isn't a party - it is barely a group chat at this point. https://t.co/9hTx38xjUy— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 12, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
'Barely a group chat.'
They’re going to double down on their own insanity, aren’t they. 😑 https://t.co/NboN6UYc4b— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 12, 2025
Oh yeah.
Donald Trump: too many people are getting murdered in DC.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2025
Every elected Democrat: WhY wOnT yOu TaLk AbOUt EpStEiN?
Americans: https://t.co/0O2osePyOU
Bingo.
Been on a downward trajectory since Clinton years. Maybe they should go back to what they did when they had 50-60% approval. https://t.co/y2Enm1VziT— Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) August 13, 2025
If they're smart, they would.
They are not smart.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member