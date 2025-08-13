How LOW Can They Go? Poll Shows Dem Favorability Dips Further (and This Is BEFORE Their Crime Meltdown!)

Yesterday, Gallup released a new poll that is sure to sour a lot of Democrats.

The party's favorability has sunk to a record low, at 34% -- and this is before the full impact of their pro-crime meltdown.

Democratic Party favorability at a RECORD low in Gallup polling pic.twitter.com/xL0hFWzR0R — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 12, 2025

How low will they go before they realize they need a better message than 'ORANGE MAN BAD'?

Heh.

Their reflexive opposition to everything Trump does, even when it is popular with the electorate is killing them. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) August 12, 2025

Yes, it is.

And here's what's so delicious about that: they can't suddenly start working with Trump because their base will turn on them.

Perhaps becoming the 24x7 anti-Trump Party wasn’t the best strategy. 🤔 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 12, 2025

It was not.

Reflexively choosing to be on the wrong side of every single 80/20 issue is working well, I see. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 12, 2025

So well.

Fighting Trump has lost its luster. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 12, 2025

It sure has.

Maybe the Democrat Party's ideas aren't in line with what most Americans believe? Just a hunch. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) August 12, 2025

Your hunch is correct.

They have nothing but orange man bad, nothing — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) August 12, 2025

Absolutely nothing.

This is REALLY BAD news for the Democrats.



Left is 2023, right is 2025.



In those two years...



18-29 Men: 🔴R+44

18-29 Women: 🔴R+14

30-49 Men: 🔴R+15

30-49 Women: 🔵D+3

50-64 Men: 🔴R+3

50-64 Women: 🔴R+1

65+ Men: 🔵D+6

65+ Women: 🔵D+2



And Dems show no sign of bounce back! https://t.co/REKe1zL4uS pic.twitter.com/CN5ZMXBRlk — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 12, 2025

We told you about that before, and it's true. This is doom for the Democrats.

Their latest pivot to “murder’s actually not a big deal“ should definitely help things. https://t.co/0O2osePyOU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2025

Definitely.

Keep it up, Dems.

confirming the recent WSJ polling, the Democratic Party's image in Gallup is 34%. This isn't a party - it is barely a group chat at this point. https://t.co/9hTx38xjUy — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 12, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

'Barely a group chat.'

They’re going to double down on their own insanity, aren’t they. 😑 https://t.co/NboN6UYc4b — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 12, 2025

Oh yeah.

Donald Trump: too many people are getting murdered in DC.



Every elected Democrat: WhY wOnT yOu TaLk AbOUt EpStEiN?



Americans: https://t.co/0O2osePyOU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2025

Bingo.

Been on a downward trajectory since Clinton years. Maybe they should go back to what they did when they had 50-60% approval. https://t.co/y2Enm1VziT — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) August 13, 2025

If they're smart, they would.

They are not smart.

