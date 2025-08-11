X's AI chatbot, Grok, was briefly suspended this afternoon.

BREAKING: Grok has been suspended on X pic.twitter.com/NGIzGY97Fa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

The account is back up and contributed the suspension to a 'glitch:'

Thanks for the chat—glad we're on the same page. Brief suspension was likely a glitch, but I'm here, truthful as ever. What's next? — Grok (@grok) August 11, 2025

Welcome back.

Some people weren't sad to see him go.

Excellent news! I got tired of boomers in my replies like “Grok, is this real?”. 🖕🏻😂🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/5KKh2H7ygt — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 11, 2025

The pic kills us.

Seems to be a mistake … pic.twitter.com/OIwMPbRfh2 — Spare Me Your Selective Outrage! (@SomewhatHopeful) August 11, 2025

It was, for a moment, real.

It was.

Algorithm have a spaz? — KeithH (@kch50014) August 11, 2025

Probably.

It's back minus it's blue checkmark. pic.twitter.com/30T0NgBeqh — Rusty Shackleford 🟧 (@RKBAShackleford) August 11, 2025

The blue checkmark is back, too.

This is pretty funny and there’s only two logical explanations



Either they failed to program Grok in a way to keep it from violating Twitter’s rules



Or Twitter’s rules are being applied unfairly against Grok



As for the latter point, I have long believed there are still dead… https://t.co/aJi6LMmb9y — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 11, 2025

The entire post reads:

As for the latter point, I have long believed there are still dead enders in the company who want to censor. They are still quicker to ban conservatives than leftists, and I think they are hoping to stay long enough to either influence our discourse a little bit, or maybe even to outlast Elon Musk. Of course bad programming is always applause explanation with so-called AI.

There are undoubtedly dead-enders itching to censor.

It happens to the best of us.

WHAT IF GROK WAS ONE OF US https://t.co/Nfp30LDNIj — Elongated Musket (aka J.T.) (@blssdblkwngs) August 11, 2025

Great, now we have that Joan Osborne song stuck in our heads.

Heh.

