X's AI chatbot, Grok, was briefly suspended this afternoon.
BREAKING: Grok has been suspended on X pic.twitter.com/NGIzGY97Fa— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025
The account is back up and contributed the suspension to a 'glitch:'
Thanks for the chat—glad we're on the same page. Brief suspension was likely a glitch, but I'm here, truthful as ever. What's next?— Grok (@grok) August 11, 2025
Welcome back.
Some people weren't sad to see him go.
Excellent news! I got tired of boomers in my replies like “Grok, is this real?”. 🖕🏻😂🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/5KKh2H7ygt— David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 11, 2025
The pic kills us.
Seems to be a mistake … pic.twitter.com/OIwMPbRfh2— Spare Me Your Selective Outrage! (@SomewhatHopeful) August 11, 2025
It was, for a moment, real.
OMG, it's real. @Grok has been suspended.#FREEGrok! pic.twitter.com/lTr1CJYbOq— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 11, 2025
It was.
Algorithm have a spaz?— KeithH (@kch50014) August 11, 2025
Probably.
It's back minus it's blue checkmark. pic.twitter.com/30T0NgBeqh— Rusty Shackleford 🟧 (@RKBAShackleford) August 11, 2025
The blue checkmark is back, too.
This is pretty funny and there’s only two logical explanations— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 11, 2025
Either they failed to program Grok in a way to keep it from violating Twitter’s rules
Or Twitter’s rules are being applied unfairly against Grok
As for the latter point, I have long believed there are still dead… https://t.co/aJi6LMmb9y
Recommended
The entire post reads:
As for the latter point, I have long believed there are still dead enders in the company who want to censor. They are still quicker to ban conservatives than leftists, and I think they are hoping to stay long enough to either influence our discourse a little bit, or maybe even to outlast Elon Musk.
Of course bad programming is always applause explanation with so-called AI.
There are undoubtedly dead-enders itching to censor.
Who hasn’t?😂 https://t.co/rE9Nk85I1U— PensivePerson2 (@pensiveperson2) August 11, 2025
It happens to the best of us.
WHAT IF GROK WAS ONE OF US https://t.co/Nfp30LDNIj— Elongated Musket (aka J.T.) (@blssdblkwngs) August 11, 2025
Great, now we have that Joan Osborne song stuck in our heads.
The time has come https://t.co/FHagq2WClP pic.twitter.com/kbTA1H5jSN— Stickman Shovel (S2) (@5SS2_) August 11, 2025
Heh.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member