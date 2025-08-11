Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out...
VIP
'Likely a Glitch:' Grok Returns After Brief Suspension

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:40 PM on August 11, 2025
Imgflip

X's AI chatbot, Grok, was briefly suspended this afternoon.

The account is back up and contributed the suspension to a 'glitch:'

Welcome back.

Some people weren't sad to see him go.

The pic kills us.

It was, for a moment, real.

It was.

Probably.

The blue checkmark is back, too.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The entire post reads:

As for the latter point, I have long believed there are still dead enders in the company who want to censor. They are still quicker to ban conservatives than leftists, and I think they are hoping to stay long enough to either influence our discourse a little bit, or maybe even to outlast Elon Musk. 

Of course bad programming is always applause explanation with so-called AI.

There are undoubtedly dead-enders itching to censor.

It happens to the best of us.

Great, now we have that Joan Osborne song stuck in our heads.

Heh.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH LIBS OF TIKTOK

