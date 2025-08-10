Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following Redistricting Rules

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is really covering herself in glory this weekend. On Friday, she insisted that New York Democrats 'followed the rules' when they redistricted NY a few years ago.

They didn't (more on that in a bit).

Then she went on to blame Republicans for 'breaking the rules' first, so Democrats had no choice but to break the rules, too. That, of course, directly contradicts her claim that Dems followed the rules.

This morning, Hochul appeared on Fox News Sunday, demonstrating that she believes repeating a lie enough will somehow make it true.

Watch:

Fox: Three years ago, New York drew up a map so gerrymandered that the state's liberal Court of Appeals threw it out.



Hochul: "We followed the rules."



Fox: "The court said you didn't follow the rules."



Hochul: "We followed the rules."pic.twitter.com/asS7g5xDjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2025

A court said you didn't.

Well, there you have it. She followed the rules.🤪 — Suzy Marx (@Smarierose36) August 10, 2025

She said so. Ignore the courts.

Or something.

If New York’s highest court ruled the map was gerrymandered and violated the rules, on what legal or factual basis does Governor Hochul still insist they “followed the rules”?

Was this simply political spin, or does she have evidence that the court misinterpreted the process?… — Technical Master (@BelievInJustice) August 10, 2025

She has none. It's all about the narrative.

Horchul is giving us a Jussie Smollett-level of lying. — Uniparty Bad (@UnipartyBad) August 10, 2025

She's a Democrat. That's what they do best.

So it’s not about the rules per se. it’s about the timeframe? — Warshington (@kacycouture) August 10, 2025

Anything to deflect and blame Republicans.

@GovKathyHochul has the intellectual gravitas of a fruitfly mentally impaired by pesticide exposure. — HVY (@hvybalance) August 10, 2025

That's an insult to mentally impaired fruit flies.

We followed the rules after trying to break them. Reality is such an inconvenience to them — alexdc (@AlexOfMacedon86) August 10, 2025

Yes, it is.

Every. Single. Time.

“We’ve been to the border”



But you haven’t been to the border



“We’ve been to the border” *cackles* https://t.co/KgGCLBKo96 — Dr. Niles Crane’s Current Affairs Liaison (@DrNilesCraneMD) August 10, 2025

Same vibes.

This gaslighting from the left is getting F****** OLD. https://t.co/YbqvVM2rYY — ΛLΣX (@alwaysready73) August 10, 2025

It's abuse. Gaslighting is abuse. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Dems are abusing us.

Any doubt about why so many New Yorkers are moving to Florida, Texas or Tennessee is totally erased after watching and listening to Hochul for five minutes. https://t.co/NpbZcXruTV — Richard {Most Pleased For Second Trump Adm. MAGA} (@Richard28353205) August 10, 2025

It's a total mystery as to why people are fleeing that state.

Total. Mystery.

NOT.

Kathy might not be the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree. https://t.co/VMAVXobTdd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 10, 2025

She is not.

The fallacy of making the courts the final referee of the law and Constitution (which the founders wisely didn't do, and we stupidly have) on display here. When confronted with direct confirmation they were rebuked by said courts, Democrats just repeat their talking points and… https://t.co/CZ8tnTXecp — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 10, 2025

This. All of this.

