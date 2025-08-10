Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage...
Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following Redistricting Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:10 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is really covering herself in glory this weekend. On Friday, she insisted that New York Democrats 'followed the rules' when they redistricted NY a few years ago. 

They didn't (more on that in a bit).

Then she went on to blame Republicans for 'breaking the rules' first, so Democrats had no choice but to break the rules, too. That, of course, directly contradicts her claim that Dems followed the rules.

This morning, Hochul appeared on Fox News Sunday, demonstrating that she believes repeating a lie enough will somehow make it true.

Watch:

A court said you didn't.

She said so. Ignore the courts.

Or something.

She has none. It's all about the narrative.

She's a Democrat. That's what they do best.

Anything to deflect and blame Republicans.

That's an insult to mentally impaired fruit flies.

Yes, it is.

Every. Single. Time.

Same vibes.

It's abuse. Gaslighting is abuse. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Dems are abusing us.

It's a total mystery as to why people are fleeing that state.

Total. Mystery.

NOT.

She is not.

This. All of this.

